Watch: LIVING COLOUR Pays Tribute To SINÉAD O'CONNOR With 'Nothing Compares 2 U' Performance

August 7, 2023

LIVING COLOUR paid tribute to Sinéad O'Connor by performing her version of Prince's song "Nothing Compares 2 U" during their August 5 concert at Roadrunner in Boston, Massachusetts.

In introducing the track to the crowd, LIVING COLOUR singer Corey Glover said: "Hey, we know it's a little late but we thought we'd do it anyway. This is for Sinéad."

Police officers found O'Connor unresponsive in a London apartment on Wednesday, July 26 just weeks after she had moved to the city. Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

The Irish singer, who infamously became a polarizing figure when she tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II during a 1992 appearance on "Saturday Night Live", was 56.

O'Connor's breakthrough single came in 1990 with the aforementioned "Nothing Compares 2 U". In total, she had released 10 albums, most recently 2014's "I'm Not Bossy, I'm The Boss".

Sinéad reflected on her rise to fame in the documentary "Nothing Compares", which came out last year. In it, she explained why she was compelled to rip up a photo of Pope John Paul II on camera.

"I had come across an article about families who had been trying to lodge complaints against the church for sexual abuse and were being silenced," she said. "Basically, everything I had been raised to believe was a lie."

O'Connor tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II after performing an a cappella version of "War" by Bob Marley. She then told the audience to "Fight the real enemy."

Although Sinéad announced her retirement from music and touring, writing in 2021 that she'd "gotten older" and was "tired", she changed her mind within days, saying, "I love my job. Making music that is. I don't like the consequences of being a talented (and outspoken woman) being that I have to wade through walls of prejudice every day to make a living."

