Watch: MACHINE HEAD Performs At Norway's TONS OF ROCK Festival With Stand-In Guitarist ZACK OHREN

San Francisco Bay Area metallers MACHINE HEAD kicked off their summer 2025 European tour on Saturday (June 28) at the Tons Of Rock festival in Oslo, Norway. Fan-filmed video of the band's performance can be seen below.

Playing guitar for MACHINE HEAD at the Tons Of Rock show was the band's longtime producer Zack Ohren, who was filling in for Reece Alan Scruggs. Scruggs announced earlier this month that he would sit out MACHINE HEAD's summer 2025 European tour in order to stay home with his father, who has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Earlier today (Sunday, June 29),MACHINE HEAD shared a few photos of the Oslo concert and included the following message: "ØSLØ: TØNS ØF RØCK? More like TØNS ØF CRØWDSURFERS! What a great way to start off this tour, in a country that has taken us to their hearts for our undying love of the Norwegian Ø!

"Big shouts out to Zack Ohren for stepping up like a true champ standing in for our brother Reece Scruggs. You kicked ass, Zack! And also to everyone involved in the festival for looking after us all so well, particularly the pit security team who dealt with the endless swarm of crowd surfing Head Cases impeccably.

"Next up, Helsinki!"

When Scruggs, who previously played with HAVOK, first announced his absence from the MACHINE HEAD tour on June 20, he said in a statement: "With the support and understanding of Robb [Flynn, MACHINE HEAD frontman], the band, and management I've chosen to get off the road and step away for a while to be with my family.

"To be transparent, my father was recently diagnosed with lung cancer. I've sacrificed a lot in pursuit of my music career over the years. When I received this news I knew I had to make a sacrifice in favor of my family.

"I can't possibly describe the appreciation I have for Robb and the MH camp for not batting an eye when I expressed my want to be at home during this difficult time."

MACHINE HEAD added: "Reece has our absolute support and we know full well that the Head Cases around the world share our sentiments. We ask that both fans, peers, and media please respect his privacy during this challenging time.

"Joining us to fill in this massive void for the lion’s share of the upcoming shows will be good friend (and former bandmate),'Vogg' Wacław Kiełtyka, alongside long-time producer, collaborator, and DARKNESS EVERYWHERE member Zack Ohren on select dates where/when Vogg's band DECAPITATED is already scheduled to perform."

A GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for Reece's father's medical and living expenses has been launched at this location.

Kiełtyka, who joined MACHINE HEAD's lineup prior to the launch of the band's "Burn My Eyes" 25th-anniversary tour in late 2019, left the Flynn-fronted act in February 2024 and was replaced by Scruggs, who has previously filled in for Vogg on a couple of tours.

Reece made his live debut with MACHINE HEAD in November 2022 at Strummer's in Fresno, California at the opening show of the "Electric Happy Hour (Live)" tour.

MACHINE HEAD's eleventh studio album, "Unatoned", came out in April via Nuclear Blast/Imperium Recordings. The LP was recorded at Robb's Jam Room, Sharkbite Studios and Drop Of Sun Recording between July 2023 and December 2024. The album was produced by Flynn, as well as Zack Ohren, who was also responsible for the engineering. The mixing and mastering was handled by Colin Richardson and Chris Clancy at Audioworks UK, and the mastering of the record was handled by Ted Jensen and his assistant Justin Shturtz. The only exception was the track "Landscape Of Thorns" which was produced by Flynn and Joel Wanasek who was also in charge of mixing the single alongside Zack Ohren. MACHINE HEAD once again tapped Seth Siro Anton to create the album artwork.

MACHINE HEAD performed the new songs "These Scars Won't Define Us" and "Unbound" live for the first time during the kick-off concert of the band's North American tour on April 1 at Revolution Concert House And Event Center in Garden City, Idaho. MACHINE HEAD also played in Spokane, Washington on April 3 before teaming up with IN FLAMES, LACUNA COIL and UNEARTH for another 25 dates across the U.S. and Canada.

Last November, MACHINE HEAD released "These Scars Won't Define Us" as the first single from "Unatoned".

The rest of MACHINE HEAD's lineup consists of bassist Jared MacEachern and British drummer Matt Alston (DEVILMENT, EASTERN FRONT).