Watch: MACHINE HEAD's ROBB FLYNN Joins ANTHRAX On Stage In Oakland To Perform 'I Am The Law'

MACHINE HEAD's Robb Flynn joined ANTHRAX on stage last night (Saturday, February 18) at the Fox Theater in Oakland, California to perform the classic ANTHRAX song "I Am The Law". Video of his appearance can be seen below.

Earlier today, ANTHRAX guitarist Scott Ian shared a sidestage video of Flynn's appearance, and he wrote in an accompanying message: "I LOVE having another crushing rhythm guitar on stage left. Robb KILLED on Law last night! THRAX HEAD. Thanks brother!!! And thank you Oakland for an incredible show. The Bay Area rules!!! Last show of the tour tonight in Anaheim!"

ANTHRAX and BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's latest 24-date tour saw the two bands making stops in all new markets, with both of them playing headline sets. The trek, featuring EXODUS as support, wrapped in Oakland.

Back in 2007, Scott Ian reviewed MACHINE HEAD's then-just-released "The Blackening" album for the Hard 'N Heavy magazine in France. At the time, he wrote in part: "'The Blackening' is a great metal record. From the opening riffs of 'Clenching The Fists of Dissent', you know you're in for brutality.

"I've been listening to the record all the way through over and over again and the strength of the song writing and riffs maintains a depth and intensity that never lulls. The hooks are deep. Like a great book or movie, this record takes you out of your life for an hour to a place of pure unadulterated listening pleasure."

ANTHRAX celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2021 with a number of special activities and events. Formed by Ian and bassist Dan Lilker in Queens, New York on July 18, 1981, ANTHRAX was one of the first thrash metal bands to emerge from the East Coast and quickly became regarded as a leader in the genre alongside METALLICA, SLAYER and MEGADETH.

Active over the past five decades, ANTHRAX has released 11 studio albums, been awarded multiple gold and platinum certifications, received six Grammy nominations, toured the world since 1984 playing thousands of shows, including headlining Madison Square Garden and playing Yankee Stadium with the "Big Four".

ANTHRAX's latest album, 2016's "For All Kings", was called by some critics ANTHRAX's strongest album to date. Its arrival followed a five-year period during which the group experienced a rebirth of sorts, beginning with ANTHRAX's inclusion on the "Big Four" tour, and continuing with the release of comeback LP "Worship Music".

MACHINE HEAD has spent the last few months touring in support of its latest album, "Of Kingdom And Crown", which was released in August via Nuclear Blast/Imperium Recordings. The follow-up to 2018's "Catharsis", "Of Kingdom And Crown" includes the three songs that were featured on the 2021 "Arrows In Words From The Sky" single: "Become The Firestorm", "Rotten" and "Arrows In Words From The Sky". Much of the new MACHINE HEAD album was recorded at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, California with engineer/producer Zack Ohren.

MACHINE HEAD recruited HAVOK's Reece Alan Scruggs to play second guitar on the "Electric Happy Hour (Live)" fall 2022 tour. Scruggs filled in for MACHINE HEAD's Polish guitarist Wacław "Vogg" Kiełtyka, who was unable to make the trek due to his touring commitments with his longtime band DECAPITATED.