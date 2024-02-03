Watch: MAMMOTH WVH Covers BON JOVI's 'Have A Nice Day' At MusiCares Gala Honoring JON BON JOVI

MAMMOTH WVH, the brainchild of former VAN HALEN bassist Wolfgang Van Halen, performed a cover version of BON JOVI's "Have A Nice Day" at MusiCares Person Of The Year benefit gala honoring Grammy Award winner, 11-time nominee and founding BON JOVI member Jon Bon Jovi on Friday (February 2),two days before the Grammy Awards telecast. The 33rd annual benefit gala was hosted by Grammy-nominated comedian Jim Gaffigan. Joining the evening's host were presenters Gayle King and Grammy Award-winning musician Kylie Minogue.

Prior to taking the stage at last night's event, Wolfgang told KCAL on the red carpet about taking part in the festivities: "It's one thing to just cover a song, but to cover a song for them, that's a whole new level of nerves I don't think I was prepared for."

Also performing at last night's event were Sammy Hagar and Orianthi, who covered BON JOVI's "You Give Love A Bad Name", Melissa Etheridge, Jason Isbell, Bruce Springsteen and Shania Twain, along with Grammy Award nominees Brandy Clark, Damiano David of MÅNESKIN, GOO GOO DOLLS, Jelly Roll, Marcus King, THE WAR AND TREATY and Lainey Wilson.

This year's tribute was held at the Los Angeles Convention Center and included a cocktail reception, followed by a dinner and tribute concert. Performers paid tribute to Bon Jovi's legacy and his impact on rock and roll since the 1983 inception of his eponymous band.

When MusiCares's Jon Bon Jovi tribute was first announced, Laura Segura, executive director of MusiCares, said in a statement: "Jon Bon Jovi is a rock and roll trailblazer, influencing countless artists over the years. MusiCares is honored to pay tribute to him as our 2024 Person Of The Year. Bon Jovi has also lent his life's work to philanthropic efforts that align with the health and human services mission of MusiCares, forever changing the lives of those in need. The goal of the Person Of The Year gala is to raise funds for MusiCares' vital services throughout the year and to celebrate the philanthropy and impact of music legends."

"I am so proud of the work our MusiCares team is doing to support artists in need, whether its access to health care, mental health services, or replacing a stolen guitar," said Harvey Mason Jr. , CEO of the Recording Academy and MusiCares. "I can't wait to celebrate this impactful work, and to honor Jon Bon Jovi, a true music icon, and someone who represents the goodness of our music community."

Since 1991, money raised from this gala has gone toward providing essential support for MusiCares programs and services assisting the music community in times of need, including physical and mental health, addiction recovery, preventive clinics, unforeseen personal emergencies, and disaster relief.

Jon Bon Jovi joined an impressive list of recent MusiCares honorees including Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson, Joni Mitchell, FLEETWOOD MAC and Dolly Parton.

The event was again produced by live event broadcast outfit Lewis & Clark, made up of Joe Lewis and R.A. Clark. Rob Mathes joined the special evening as musical director.

MusiCares helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. Founded by the Recording Academy in 1989 as a U.S.-based 501©(3) charity, MusiCares safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts.