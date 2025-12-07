Watch: MATT SORUM And MACY GRAY Speak To Coachella Valley Students About Value Of Arts Education

On September 25, 2025, Grammy-winning artists Macy Gray and Matt Sorum (ex-GUNS N' ROSES, VELVET REVOLVER) spent a day with more than 100 students from six Coachella Valley elementary schools as part of a special music workshop at Agua Caliente Elementary School in Cathedral City, California. This special Changels Honor Choir assembly, held in partnership with Palm Springs Unified School District, brought students together to learn choreography to Macy Gray's iconic song "Beauty In The World". Sorum and Gray also both spoke about the value of arts education.

With the guidance of Emmy-nominated choreographers Jennifer Hamilton and Carly Blaney, the students — who participate in Adopt The Arts, a nonprofit organization founded by Sorum — experienced first-hand how music and movement build confidence, creativity, teamwork, and joy.

A highlight reel below captures the power of music education and the impact of giving students access to transformative arts experiences.

Whether it's a choir rehearsal, a performance, or a workshop with world-class musicians, Adopt The Arts is committed to expanding equitable access to high-quality arts programs across Southern California — because every child deserves the chance to discover their voice.

Michael Fergon, a music teacher at Vista Del Monte Elementary, said the program has had a powerful impact.

"There have been studies that say that music really, really lifts kids up and helps them out and other subjects," Fergon said. "For these kids to be doing this is just something that younger kids or younger generations have never had in their life."

Adopt The Arts takes a holistic approach to music education because it recognizes that music isn't just a technical skill to be learned but also a means of creative expression, cultural exploration and personal development.

Adopt The Arts students will have experienced firsthand that music is an integral part of our being and has the potential to positively influence our world.

Adopt The Arts was co-founded in 2010 by Sorum, activist and entrepreneur Abby Berman and founding board member, Golden Globe- and Emmy Award-winning actor Jane Lynch. Adopt The Arts was formed in response to major cuts to arts education budgets throughout the Los Angeles Unified School District Elementary schools.

Since its inception a decade and a half ago, Adopt The Arts has fully funded the music program at Rosewood STEM Magnet Elementary in Los Angeles.

Some of the foundation's other supporters include Billy Gibbons of ZZ TOP, METALLICA, QUEEN, Slash of GUNS N' ROSES, visual artist Shepard Fairey and more.

In a 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sorum credited a particular music teacher for his nearly four-decade career. "My high school teacher came to me when I was about 16 and I was in the jazz band," he said. "He really gave me that inspiration that I needed in my life."