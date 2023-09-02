Watch: MAX And IGOR CAVALERA Kick Off U.S. Leg Of 2023 'Morbid Devastation' Tour In Oklahoma City

CAVALERA, the project featuring SEPULTURA's founding members Max Cavalera (guitar, vocals) and Igor "Iggor" Cavalera (drums),kicked off its U.S. tour this past Thursday (August 31) at Diamond Ballroom in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Fan-filmed video of the concert is available below.

The 40-date "Morbid Devastation" trek will make its way to Chicago, Houston and Baltimore and Denver before concluding on October 18 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. Accompanying the brothers on stage are Igor Amadeus Cavalera (HEALING MAGIC, GO AHEAD AND DIE) on bass and Travis Stone (PIG DESTROYER, DESOLUS) on lead guitar. EXHUMED and INCITE are opening the tour package each night.

CAVALERA is touring in support of the re-recording of SEPULTURA's first EP "Bestial Devastation" (originally released in 1985) and debut full-length album "Morbid Visions" (1986),which was released on July 14 via Nuclear Blast.

"Morbid Visions" and "Bestial Devastation" were re-recorded at The Platinum Underground. The albums were produced by Max Cavalera and Igor Cavalera while John Aquilino handled the engineering. Arthur Rizk was responsible for the mixing and mastering of both albums. CAVALERA enlisted Eliran Kantor to create the artwork for both albums.

Max previously commented: "As we get harder year after year, sometimes you've got to go back to where it all started! We re-recorded 'Bestial Devastation' and 'Morbid Visions' with the amazing sound of NOW, but with its raw and timeless spirit. The artwork reflects the times we're living in right now…. Apocalyptic as hell! We also have two new tracks with riffs from those days, remembered by heart."

Igor stated: "I always felt like the recordings of our earlier work didn't do justice to the way we performed the songs. So, this is a very special moment in our lives that we are very proud to show you real fans our true representation of the amazing records 'Bestial Devastation' and 'Morbid Visions' with an insane visual identity… Enjoy and see you all in the pit."

SEPULTURA fell apart in 1996 with the exit of Max after the rest of the band split with the vocalist/guitarist's wife Gloria as their manager. Igor stuck around with the group for another ten years before leaving SEPULTURA and re-teaming with Max in CAVALERA CONSPIRACY.

Although SEPULTURA has maintained a diehard fanbase in all parts of the world throughout the band's nearly four-decade history, Max-era albums "Roots" and "Chaos A.D." were by far SEPULTURA's most commercially successful, having both been certified gold in the U.S. for sales in excess of five hundred thousand copies.

Igor and Max have spent much of the last seven years celebrating the 20th anniversary of SEPULTURA's "Roots" and 30th anniversary of "Beneath The Remains" and "Arise" albums on tour all over the world.

Max addressed the possibility of the classic SEPULTURA lineup reunion in a February 2023 interview with Thomas S. Orwat, Jr. of Rock Interview Series. He said: "I'm very, very busy right now with all the projects, 'cause I've got so many — SOULFLY being my main band, but also GO AHEAD AND DIE with my son Igor, and KILLER BE KILLED. And I'm already playing a lot of the old stuff with my brother; that, to me, right there, it fills the void anyway.

"So, yeah, I don't think about that at all," Max said in regard to a SEPULTURA reunion. "At this moment, I don't need to do anything like that. I think at this moment I'm so busy with the stuff that I have in front of me, and the fans love all the stuff that I've been doing anyway. There's no point, really. 'Cause I haven't even thought of that idea in a long time. But I think that my main thing right now is SOULFLY… And I love the fact that SOULFLY just keeps getting stronger and stronger with every record. And I look forward to the time to write the next one. It'll be another challenge and another chance to make something good again."

Last summer Igor told the "Mike Nelson Show" about the possibility of him and Max returning to SEPULTURA: "I have to be honest with you, man. The reunion, in my opinion, it's me and my brother — that's the person that I wanna be united with. So, for me, if the other stuff, it doesn't happen, I can't really be too bummed about it. Of course, it would be amazing, but the real reunion for me is just me and my brother being together. That's what makes me happy."