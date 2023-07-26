Watch: Mechanical Bull Named After OZZY OSBOURNE Unveiled At Birmingham New Street

Ozzy, the mechanical bull named after legendary heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne, has been unveiled at its permanent home, Birmingham New Street station in Birmingham, England.

According to BBC News, Ozzy's wife and manager Sharon saw the bull's first performance this morning (Wednesday, July 26),which involved him moving his head and swishing his tail.

"It's like breathtaking, this is mammoth, huge, but it's just brilliant isn't it," Sharon said.

"For Ozzy to be born and bred here and having spent so much time in this station, because of course he didn't have a car, so he was everywhere from New Street," she explained.

"He would never, ever, ever have thought that at this time in his life, this would happen."

The naming of the 33-foot-tall (10-meter) sculpture, which made an appearance at last year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, came after a public vote and was revealed on "BBC Breakfast".

More than 28,000 votes were cast to name the sculpture, previously known informally as Raging Bull. The other shortlisted names were Bostin, Brummie or Boulton.

Osbourne performed at the closing of the Commonwealth Games in his original hometown of Birmingham on August 8, 2022. The BLACK SABBATH icon made a surprise appearance at the Games, declaring "Birmingham forever" as fireworks erupted. Ozzy performed "Paranoid", with BLACK SABBATH guitarist Tony Iommi and two musicians from the band's final tour, Adam Wakeman, who played bass and keyboards, and drummer Tommy Clufetos, also on stage.

"When I was asked last year to close the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, they didn't have to ask me twice," Ozzy said in a statement. "I jumped on the next plane and flew back to England. I was honored to close the games, and this year I've just been told they've chosen my name to name the bull, which is going to be in the station. I can't believe it, I'm absolutely blown away. I don't know what to say anymore, I'm just absolutely thrilled to bits. God bless you all."

A petition to keep the sculpture in the city received more than 15,000 signatures.

