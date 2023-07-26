  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Watch: Mechanical Bull Named After OZZY OSBOURNE Unveiled At Birmingham New Street

July 26, 2023

Ozzy, the mechanical bull named after legendary heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne, has been unveiled at its permanent home, Birmingham New Street station in Birmingham, England.

According to BBC News, Ozzy's wife and manager Sharon saw the bull's first performance this morning (Wednesday, July 26),which involved him moving his head and swishing his tail.

"It's like breathtaking, this is mammoth, huge, but it's just brilliant isn't it," Sharon said.

"For Ozzy to be born and bred here and having spent so much time in this station, because of course he didn't have a car, so he was everywhere from New Street," she explained.

"He would never, ever, ever have thought that at this time in his life, this would happen."

The naming of the 33-foot-tall (10-meter) sculpture, which made an appearance at last year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, came after a public vote and was revealed on "BBC Breakfast".

More than 28,000 votes were cast to name the sculpture, previously known informally as Raging Bull. The other shortlisted names were Bostin, Brummie or Boulton.

Osbourne performed at the closing of the Commonwealth Games in his original hometown of Birmingham on August 8, 2022. The BLACK SABBATH icon made a surprise appearance at the Games, declaring "Birmingham forever" as fireworks erupted. Ozzy performed "Paranoid", with BLACK SABBATH guitarist Tony Iommi and two musicians from the band's final tour, Adam Wakeman, who played bass and keyboards, and drummer Tommy Clufetos, also on stage.

"When I was asked last year to close the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, they didn't have to ask me twice," Ozzy said in a statement. "I jumped on the next plane and flew back to England. I was honored to close the games, and this year I've just been told they've chosen my name to name the bull, which is going to be in the station. I can't believe it, I'm absolutely blown away. I don't know what to say anymore, I'm just absolutely thrilled to bits. God bless you all."

A petition to keep the sculpture in the city received more than 15,000 signatures.

OZZY THE BULL LIVE: Watch as raging beast comes alive at Birmingham New Street

Posted by Birmingham Live on Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Ozzy the bull

🐂 Ozzy has officially been revealed at Birmingham New Street station.

👉 https://www.networkrailmediacentre.co.uk/news/ozzy-the-bull-roars-back-into-birmingham-new-street-station

#OzzyNewStreet

Posted by Network Rail on Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Ozzy The Bull has arrived at New Street Station 🐂 Officially unveiled by none other than Sharon Osbourne this morning 🤩👏

📸@breadbirmingham

Posted by Secret Birmingham on Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Find more on Ozzy osbourne
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).