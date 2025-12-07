Watch: MIKE PATTON And THE AVETT BROTHERS Perform Three Songs On 'CBS Saturday Morning'

THE AVETT BROTHERS and Mike Patton played a three-song set on "CBS Saturday Morning" on December 6 as part of the program's "Saturday Sessions" segment. Watch performances of "Received", "Eternal Love" and "Dark Night Of My Soul" below.

"Received", "Eternal Love" and "Dark Night Of My Soul" are all taken from THE AVETT BROTHERS and Mike Patton's new collaborative album, "AVTT/PTTN", which came out on November 14 via Thirty Tigers in association with Ramseur Records and Ipecac Recordings.

"AVTT/PTTN" is composed of eight original songs written by the three artists together (plus one folk traditional) and produced by Mike, Scott Avett and Grammy-winning engineer Dana Nielsen (METALLICA, Rihanna).

For the Avetts, working with the legendary frontman of FAITH NO MORE and MR. BUNGLE was more than just a new collaboration — it was a full-circle moment.

"Mike's part of our DNA, like the fabric of our youth," says Scott. "Literally, we studied him. He's a dear friend now, but when we were younger, I was imitating him."

Patton adds, "My peculiar challenge in this was to become a long distant cousin. A brother that was orphaned. Maybe they kept him in the chicken coop or some shit. They brought him out years and years later."

"AVTT/PTTN" opens with the gentle acoustic guitar of "Dark Night Of My Soul", where Patton's seasoned croon merges with the Avetts' voices for a rich three-part harmony. Elsewhere, the driving fuzz of "Heaven's Breath" and the scuzzy stomp of the folk classic "The Ox Driver's Song" push the Avetts into new sonic terrain, while showcasing Patton's trademark dynamic range. Each track reflects the unusual way the record was built — songs sketched by Scott, reshaped by Patton, and then reimagined again with Seth — a process that gave the music its distinct character and balance.

What emerged from this partnership is a collision of worlds. "AVTT/PTTN" is Scott, Seth and Mike at their most adventurous, writing and singing together without boundaries, and carving out a space that's entirely their own.

"AVTT/PTTN" track listing:

01. Dark Night Of My Soul

02. To Be Known

03. Heaven's Breath

04. Too Awesome

05. Disappearing

06. Eternal Love

07. The Ox Driver's Song

08. The Things I Do

09. Received

Four-time Grammy Award nominees THE AVETT BROTHERS made mainstream waves with their critically acclaimed 2009 major label debut, "I And Love And You". In 2012, "The Carpenter" hit No. 4 on the Billboard 200, followed by "Magpie And The Dandelion" in 2013, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. The 2017 documentary "May It Last: A Portrait Of The Avett Brothers" (co-directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio) chronicles the process of writing 2016's "True Sadness", which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Albums, No. 1 on Rock Albums, No. 3 on the Billboard 200, and scored two Grammy nominations. The film was released theatrically and on HBO to rave reviews and is available on DVD, Blu-ray and VOD. In 2019, the band released their tenth studio album "Closer Than Together" featuring the single "High Steppin'" which reached No. 1 on the Americana Radio Singles chart. "The Third Gleam" came out amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Americana/Folk Albums, No. 1 Rock Albums, No. 1 Vinyl Albums, and the single "Victory" hit No. 1 on the Americana Radio Singles chart. This year saw the release of "The Avett Brothers", an album that is as much untitled as it is self-titled: a collection of songs that revealed themselves naturally over time. "Swept Away" — a musical inspired by and featuring the music of THE AVETT BROTHERS — recently debuted on Broadway. THE AVETT BROTHERS have been inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame and have earned a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association. They are currently on tour throughout the U.S.

Patton is a Renaissance man in the truest sense of the word. From his time spent with genre-defying alternatives acts like FAITH NO MORE and MR. BUNGLE to his multitude of collaborations including the deconstructed-pop of PEEPING TOM, the rock-centric TOMAHAWK, and the Italian language orchestral classics he covered with MONDO CANE, his career has also ventured in film composing for movies such as "Crank: High Voltage" and "A Place Beyond The Pines", voice acting in "I Am Legend" and multiple video games, and starting his own record label, Ipecac Recordings, showing there is no limit to what Patton can do.

Photo credit: Crackerfarm