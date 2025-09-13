Watch: MÖTLEY CRÜE Launches 2025 Las Vegas Residency

MÖTLEY CRÜE kicked off its Las Vegas residency Friday night (September 12) at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Fan-filmed video of the entire concert can be seen below.

According to Setlist.fm, the setlist for the show was as follows:

01. Too Fast For Love

02. Live Wire

03. Wild Side

04. Shout At The Devil

05. Looks That Kill

06. Primal Scream

07. On With The Show

08. Home Sweet Home

09. Guitar Solo

10. Rock And Roll, Part 2 / Smokin' In The Boys Room / Helter Skelter / Anarchy In The U.K. / Blitzkrieg Bop / Fight For Your Right

11. Dr. Feelgood

12. Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)

13. Girls, Girls, Girls

14. Kickstart My Heart

The residency, which was originally scheduled for March 28 - April 19, 2025, ended up being moved to September 2025 due to what MÖTLEY CRÜE said in March was "a required medical procedure advised by" singer Vince Neil's doctors. Vince has since revealed that he suffered a stroke last Christmas, leading to the postponement of the band's Las Vegas residency.

In an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Neil opened up about his previously undisclosed medical condition, saying: "I had a stroke. My whole left side went out… I had to learn to walk again, and that was tough. The doctors said they didn't think I'd be able to go back on stage again. I go, 'No, no, I'm gonna do it. Watch and see.'"

Neil continued: "I went from people carrying me to the bathroom, because I couldn't walk myself, finally to a wheelchair. I graduated to a walker, and then I had a cane. Now I don't need anything. But it's like a full-time job getting back to where you feel good again."

Vince added: "It takes a while to get your brain to start moving your legs, for them to do what your brain wants to do. You try to walk but it doesn't come out right."

The 64-year-old singer said that he worked with a football coach in Nashville, where Neil resides, and has been "doing a lot of running," adding, "It's been tough, but I'm back, I'm 90, 95 percent to where I was before, and it's going to be great."

Prior to Vince's August 1, 2025 concert at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts with his solo band, Neil hadn't performed live since hitting the stage with MÖTLEY CRÜE in October 2024 at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California.

The new show dates for MÖTLEY CRÜE's Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM will take run through October 3. Tickets from the original dates will remain valid for the newly announced dates.

The CRÜE's third Vegas residency is being billed as a "tell-all show [that] will immerse the audience in the band's history, leading all the say through their record-breaking 'Stadium Tour'." They previously set up shop in Vegas in 2012 for "Mötley Crüe Takes On Sin City" and in 2013 for "Evening In Hell".

In October 2024, MÖTLEY CRÜE released a new EP, "Cancelled". Produced by Bob Rock, the EP marked the band's first release with Big Machine and included three new tracks: Top 5 Rock Radio hit "Dogs Of War" a cover of the BEASTIE BOYS' "Fight For Your Right" and the title track, "Cancelled".

This past February, Neil's Learjet aircraft was involved in a collision in Scottsdale. Vince was not on his jet when it collided with another plane in the fatal incident, leaving one dead and several hospitalized.

John 5 joined MÖTLEY CRÜE in the fall of 2022 as the replacement for the band's co-founding guitarist Mick Mars. Mick announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE in October 2022 as a result of worsening health issues.