Watch NICKELBACK Get Inducted Into CANADIAN MUSIC HALL OF FAME

NICKELBACK was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame as part of the 2023 Juno Awards. The ceremony took place in NICKELBACK's home province of Alberta on Monday, March 13 and appeared on the Juno Awards broadcast, produced by Insight Productions. It also streamed live across Canada on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos and CBC Music's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.

NICKELBACK was welcomed into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame by Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid who expressed his gratitude to the group, reflecting on the impact NICKELBACK's music had and continues to have in his life.

"NICKELBACK has brought my family and friends a lot of great memories over the years and kept a lot of neighbors up in the process," he said. "Tonight, it's my honor and privilege to introduce to you, the pride of Alberta, NICKELBACK."

NICKELBACK frontman Chad Kroeger told People about being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame: "No matter what, I feel undeserved of such an honor. I just think that that should be bestowed upon people better than we are, more accomplished musicians than we are, people who've been around longer than we have. So, to find out that they want to induct us into the Hall Of Fame, it's a bit of a pinch-me moment, for sure."

NICKELBACK guitarist Ryan Peake agreed the honor is "hard to wrap your head around."

"I wish we had the ego where we're like, 'It's about time,'" he said. "We're still facing forward."

Comprised of Chad, Mike Kroeger, Peake and Daniel Adair, NICKELBACK is no stranger to the Junos stage. Since winning their first-ever Juno award in 2001 for "Best New Group", NICKELBACK has won a total of 12 awards spanning seven categories, including "Album Of The Year", "Rock Album Of The Year", "Juno Fan Choice", "Single Of The Year", "Songwriter Of The Year", "Producer Of The Year" and "Group Of The Year". The band's three-song performance on the broadcast — consisting of "Rockstar", "How You Remind Me" and "Animals" — was its sixth performance on the show, having previously performed in Newfoundland (2002),Edmonton (2004),Halifax (2006),Vancouver (2009) and Ottawa (2012).

With a list of accolades that includes 23 chart-topping singles and more than 10 billion collective streams globally to date, NICKELBACK's induction ceremony looked back at the band's 20-plus-year career and influence on rock music in Canada and around the world.

The Canadian Music Hall Of Fame was established by CARAS in 1978 to acknowledge artists who have made an outstanding contribution to Canadian music, both nationally and globally. NICKELBACK will join the ranks of Canadian music icons spanning many genres including Deborah Cox, Alanis Morissette, Buffy Sainte-Marie, BARENAKED LADIES, Jann Arden, Joni Mitchell, K.D. Lang, Leonard Cohen, Neil Young, Oscar Peterson, RUSH, THE GUESS WHO, THE TRAGICALLY HIP, Sarah McLachlan and Shania Twain. The Canadian Music Hall Of Fame has a permanent home within the National Music Centre situated inside Calgary's Studio Bell. A new exhibition exploring NICKELBACK's legacy opened on March 9.

NICKELBACK's continuously growing list of achievements includes many award-winning hit releases, such as "How You Remind Me", "Photograph", "Someday" and "Rockstar", which have all received considerable global attention and allowed the band to remain at the forefront of the music scene in Canada and around the world. The diamond-certified quartet is one of the top-selling acts of all time, having sold out 12 consecutive tours and played for well over 10 million adoring fans worldwide.

NICKELBACK's history dates back to 1995 in Hanna, Alberta, where they got their start playing covers in a band called VILLAGE IDIOT, a nod to the small-town nature where they played and grew up. In 1996, Chad, alongside Ryan Peake, made the 10-hour trek west to follow Kroeger's brother and bandmate, Mike, to Vancouver, British Columbia, where the band still resides and continues to make music today.

The band's numerous smash hits, coupled with worldwide sales of over 50 million albums sold, seals their status as one of the top-selling acts of all time and the second best-selling foreign act of the 2000s in the U.S., behind only THE BEATLES. The wildly popular smash hit "How You Remind Me" was named Billboard's "Top Rock Song Of The Decade", which was a contributing factor in the publication's decision to crown NICKELBACK "Top Rock Group Of The Decade" shortly after.

Beyond their Juno Awards, the group has received nine Grammy Award nominations, three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, a People's Choice Award and seven MuchMusic Video Awards. They were inducted into Canada's Walk Of Fame in 2007.

NICKELBACK released its long-awaited tenth studio album, titled "Get Rollin'", in November.