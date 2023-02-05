Watch: NIGHTWISH's FLOOR JANSEN Joins EVERGREY For 'In Orbit' Performance Aboard 70000 TONS OF METAL Cruise

On February 1, NIGHTWISH singer Floor Jansen joined Swedish metallers EVERGREY aboard this year's 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise to perform the song "In Orbit". Fan-filmed video of her appearance can be seen below (video by Jay Klein).

Round 11 of 70000 Tons Of Metal sailed from Miami, Florida to Bimini, Bahamas and back from January 30 to February 3 on board the Freedom Of The Seas.

The studio version of "In Orbit", which also included an appearance by Jansen, originally appeared on EVERGREY's 2016 album "The Storm Within".

Regarding how Floor came to be involved with the track, EVERGREY frontman/founder Tom S. Englund previously said: "That was actually my wife [Carina] thinking for me. Floor is a personal friend and major EVERGREY fan, so it was her, over a glass of wine, who asked her if she wanted to do the song."

Englund told Background Magazine about the collaboration: "It's a very dynamic duet indeed. So, we had a woman in EVERGREY and that was really weird. It felt like I was cheating on my wife, you know."

EVERGREY is continuing to tour in support of its thirteenth studio album, "A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament)", which came out last May via Napalm Records.

Less than a year ago, Englund spoke to Invisible Oranges about EVERGREY's decision to release "A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament)" so soon after "Escape Of The Phoenix", which arrived in February 2021. He said: "It's an album that we wrote straight after releasing the other one, which is extremely fast for us. Usually, it's two to three years in between albums. But we figured we wouldn't be able to play live in Europe for a long while [due to the pandemic] and that was a smart decision. It made us focus on the creative side of things and to just get another album out there because we had it within us. Instead of waiting two years, just because we released an album, and then fans would be starving for us, hopefully. This is a way for us to promote two albums at the same time."

Regarding the songwriting process for "A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament)", Englund said: "We had two to 300 song ideas lying in the computer that we never use, because we have figured out that the music we write needs to be sort of contemporary for us. The music we write needs to be from the time period we are writing it. We can't pick up old stuff and make it work. It can be great stuff, but it doesn't feel fun. It needs to be fresh. We didn't have anything lying around that we used for this album, we just wrote all new stuff. So the day after 'Escape Of The Phoenix' came out, we actually had a band meeting and we came to the conclusion that we would not be able to play live for a good while. So we just asked each other if we had it within us to write another one."