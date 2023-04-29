Watch: NIGHTWISH's FLOOR JANSEN Performs In Amsterdam As Support Act For METALLICA

NIGHTWISH singer Floor Jansen performed earlier today (Saturday, April 29) at the Johan Cruijf Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands as the support act for METALLICA. She was the last-minute replacement for FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, which canceled its appearance because the band's singer Ivan Moody is recovering from a recent surgery to correct an acute hernia injury.

Fan-filmed video of Floor's performance can be seen below.

Jansen's debut solo album, "Paragon", arrived on March 24. The LP showcases the Dutch-born singer's impressive vocal range and powerful voice on a diverse collection of pop-infused tracks and emotional ballads influenced by the sounds of her career.

With its mix of influences and powerful vocal performances, "Paragon" is an album that will appeal to fans of pop music and metal alike.

As part of NIGHTWISH, Jansen has landed two number one albums in Finland, and Top Five albums in Austria, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland.

Born in the Netherlands, Jansen joined her first band, one of the world's first symphonic metal bands, AFTER FOREVER, when she was only 16 years old. The group went on to release five albums from 2000 to 2007, before they broke up in 2009.

Jansen's next band, REVAMP, released two albums in 2010 and 2013, before she joined NIGHTWISH as a full-time member. NIGHTWISH's first album with Jansen as the lead singer was 2015's "Endless Forms Most Beautiful", which landed in Top 10s around the world. This was followed by 2020's "Human. :II: Nature." , which was also an international success.

Jansen has toured extensively with the band and appeared on three of NIGHTWISH's live albums "Showtime, Storytime", "Vehicle Of Spirit" and "Decades: Live In Buenos Aires".

In 2019, Jansen participated in the popular Dutch TV show "Beste Zangers" where she scored a big hit with "Phantom Of The Opera" together with Henk Poort. She was recognized with a Dutch Popprijs award — a prestigious accolade for artists that has made important contributions to Dutch music. In the same year, her first solo tour sold out in less than 24 hours.

Jansen performed live with NIGHTWISH for the first time on October 1, 2012 at Showbox Sodo in Seattle, Washington following the abrupt departure of the band's lead singer of five years, Anette Olzon. Jansen officially joined NIGHTWISH in 2013.

Phantom of the opera....floor jansen 29/04/2023 Amsterdam Posted by Monica Buoninconti on Saturday, April 29, 2023

Floor Jansen Amsterdam Posted by Catharina Elisa Johanna Van Manen on Saturday, April 29, 2023

Metallica Amsterdam Day 2. Supportband no.2.

Onze Nederlandse trots:

Floor Jansen ! Wat doet ze het geweldig, wat een fantastische stem! Posted by Hoex Radio on Saturday, April 29, 2023

Floor Jansen was gaaf in Amsterdam! Posted by Patrick Donders on Saturday, April 29, 2023

From an incredible moment to an unbelievable opportunity! 🤘 Last year, James Hetfield caught the @NightwishBand set at @pinkpopfest and fist-bumped me afterwards. And now, I'm opening for @Metallica! 🤘🔥 It's an honor beyond words ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/UK1w5N98sv — Floor Jansen (@FloorJansen_) April 25, 2023