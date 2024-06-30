  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Watch: NILE Performs At HELLFEST As Three-Piece After KARL SANDERS Falls 'Seriously Ill'

June 30, 2024

NILE founding mastermind/guitarist Karl Sanders was forced to miss the band's June 29 performance at Hellfest in Clisson, France after becoming "seriously ill." The other three members of NILE's current touring lineup — drummer George Kollias, guitarist/vocalist Zach Jeter and bassist/vocalist Dan Vadim Von — played the show as a three-piece.

Earlier on Saturday, Sanders released the following statement via social media: "I'm heartbroken to share that I became seriously ill after Graspop [Metal Meeting in Belgium] and have been in an emergency hospital this week in Belgium. As a result, I am going to have to miss NILE's performance at Hellfest.

"This is the first time in 19 years that I, personally, have not played a show due to illness, and it's incredibly hard for me to disappoint you all.

"Over the many years of my career with NILE, I have played shows while combating broken bones, neck injuries, back injuries, hand and wrist injuries, and all conceivable varieties of tour flu and infection sicknesses," he continued. "If there were any way at all for me to make the show at Hellfest, believe me I would be there to participate in Metal. It's just not possible this time. However, in the spirit of metal perseverance, the other members of NILEGeorge, Dan, and Zach — will be there to play the show as a three-piece. Please show them your support as they bravely give it their all to bring you the music that we in NILE love to share. Your energy and enthusiasm will make all the difference to create an unforgettable experience for everyone. It will make me happy to see videos of epic moshing and classic NILE chants at Hellfest from my sickbed!

"Thank you for your understanding and support," Karl added. "I appreciate all of you, and will see you back on tour with the guys in September."

After the Hellfest performance, Jeter took to his social media to write: "@hellfestopenair 2024 was one for the books, to say the least. Due to illness, our brother Karl was unfortunately unable to join us on stage. As much as we missed him, the show had to go on. Alongside @georgekolliasofficial and @danielvadimvon we crushed this show as a 3 piece!

"To the Hellfest crowd, you guys were fucking awesome and made it all worthwhile. We'll be back in Europe with Karl in September for 'The Underworld' tour, see you out there!"

NILE will release its tenth album, "The Underworld Awaits Us All", on August 23 via Napalm Records. The LP was once again produced and recorded at Sanders's own Serpent Headed Studios in Greenville, South Carolina. The band then returned to "Vile Nilotic Rites" engineer Mark Lewis (CANNIBAL CORPSE, DYING FETUS, WHITECHAPEL) for mixing and mastering.

"The Underworld Awaits Us All"'s art was once again envisioned and created by Michał "Xaay" Loranc, with reference to the cycle of life and judgment at its end.

I'm heartbroken to share that I became seriously ill after Graspop and have been in an emergency hospital this week in...

Posted by Nile on Saturday, June 29, 2024

@hellfestopenair 2024 was one for the books, to say the least.

Due to illness, our brother Karl was unfortunately...

Posted by Zach Jeter on Sunday, June 30, 2024

Find more on Nile
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).