Watch: NILE Performs At HELLFEST As Three-Piece After KARL SANDERS Falls 'Seriously Ill'

NILE founding mastermind/guitarist Karl Sanders was forced to miss the band's June 29 performance at Hellfest in Clisson, France after becoming "seriously ill." The other three members of NILE's current touring lineup — drummer George Kollias, guitarist/vocalist Zach Jeter and bassist/vocalist Dan Vadim Von — played the show as a three-piece.

Earlier on Saturday, Sanders released the following statement via social media: "I'm heartbroken to share that I became seriously ill after Graspop [Metal Meeting in Belgium] and have been in an emergency hospital this week in Belgium. As a result, I am going to have to miss NILE's performance at Hellfest.

"This is the first time in 19 years that I, personally, have not played a show due to illness, and it's incredibly hard for me to disappoint you all.

"Over the many years of my career with NILE, I have played shows while combating broken bones, neck injuries, back injuries, hand and wrist injuries, and all conceivable varieties of tour flu and infection sicknesses," he continued. "If there were any way at all for me to make the show at Hellfest, believe me I would be there to participate in Metal. It's just not possible this time. However, in the spirit of metal perseverance, the other members of NILE — George, Dan, and Zach — will be there to play the show as a three-piece. Please show them your support as they bravely give it their all to bring you the music that we in NILE love to share. Your energy and enthusiasm will make all the difference to create an unforgettable experience for everyone. It will make me happy to see videos of epic moshing and classic NILE chants at Hellfest from my sickbed!

"Thank you for your understanding and support," Karl added. "I appreciate all of you, and will see you back on tour with the guys in September."

After the Hellfest performance, Jeter took to his social media to write: "@hellfestopenair 2024 was one for the books, to say the least. Due to illness, our brother Karl was unfortunately unable to join us on stage. As much as we missed him, the show had to go on. Alongside @georgekolliasofficial and @danielvadimvon we crushed this show as a 3 piece!

"To the Hellfest crowd, you guys were fucking awesome and made it all worthwhile. We'll be back in Europe with Karl in September for 'The Underworld' tour, see you out there!"

NILE will release its tenth album, "The Underworld Awaits Us All", on August 23 via Napalm Records. The LP was once again produced and recorded at Sanders's own Serpent Headed Studios in Greenville, South Carolina. The band then returned to "Vile Nilotic Rites" engineer Mark Lewis (CANNIBAL CORPSE, DYING FETUS, WHITECHAPEL) for mixing and mastering.

"The Underworld Awaits Us All"'s art was once again envisioned and created by Michał "Xaay" Loranc, with reference to the cycle of life and judgment at its end.

