Watch: NITA STRAUSS Rejoins DEMI LOVATO On Stage In Asbury Park

Nita Strauss joined Demi Lovato on stage last night (Friday, June 16) at the outdoor Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, New Jersey to perform Lovato's recent single "Heart Attack".

Fan-filmed video of Nita's appearance, which came toward the end of the hour-and-a-half performance, can be seen below.

Lovato played in Asbury Park while backed by a three-piece all-female rock band.

The concert was part of the North 2 Shore festival, which remains in Asbury Park through Sunday (June 18) before moving to Newark.

Strauss's performance with Lovato came on a day off from the guitarist's "Summer Storm" solo tour, which kicked off on June 13 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The "Summer Storm" trek will wrap up on July 14 in New Orleans. Support on the tour is coming from LIONS AT THE GATE, the new band featuring former ILL NIÑO members Cristian Machado (vocals),Ahrue "Luster" Ilustre (guitar) and Diego Verduzco (guitar),alongside bassist Stephen Brewer (WESTFIELD MASSACRE) and drummer Fern Lemus.

Nita will release her sophomore solo album, "The Call Of The Void", on July 7 via Sumerian Records. The LP features guest appearances by IN FLAMES vocalist Anders Fridén, former MEGADETH guitarist Marty Friedman, HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale, Alice Cooper, DISTURBED's David Draiman, Dorothy, Alissa White-Gluz of ARCH ENEMY and Chris Motionless of MOTIONLESS IN WHITE.

In March, it was announced that Nita would return to Alice Cooper's band for his 2023 tour.

The Cooper North American tour, with an all-new show dubbed "Too Close For Comfort", kicked off in late April in Michigan and will continue through late September, including a handful of August stadium shows with DEF LEPPARD and MÖTLEY CRÜE, followed by a co-headlining late summer "Freaks On Parade" tour with Rob Zombie.

Nita spent eight years playing with Alice before joining Lovato's band last summer,

Strauss played her first full live show with Demi in August 2022 at the Grandstand at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, Illinois.

Nita made her live debut with Demi in July 2022 with a performance of "Substance" on ABC's Emmy Award-winning late-night show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!".

Strauss had been playing with Cooper since 2014 when she replaced Australian musician and former Michael Jackson player Orianthi. She joined Alice in time for a mammoth MÖTLEY CRÜE tour. She was recommended to Cooper by the legendary rocker's former bass player and WINGER frontman Kip Winger.