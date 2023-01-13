Watch: OBITUARY Drummer's Mission Caring For Feral Cats Spotlighted On CNN

Drummer Donald Tardy of Florida death metallers OBITUARY recently talked with CNN's Rick Damigella about the band's new album, "Dying Of Everything", and his cat rescue charity, Metal Meowlisha. Check out the report below.

Donald and his girlfriend operate Metal Meowlisha. The couple cares for nearly 100 stray and feral cats across 33 colonies in Tampa.

"It's a little over 17 years now that my girlfriend and I have been doing what we do," the drummer told CNN. "Right here in my community I saw homeless cats, I saw kittens in terrible places, and I just wanted to learn how I could help my neighborhood. And so we educated ourselves. And the Humane Society has a wonderful program called 'trap/neuter/return'.

"All I do while I'm home from tour is before I eat my dinner, I load up my truck with food and fresh water," he explained. "I'm like a UPS driver. I have a route every night. It takes me about two and a half hours. I bring them fresh water and food."

Donald and his girlfriend steadfastly adhere to the practice of "trap/neuter/return" and advocate spaying and neutering to control the overrun of felines in their region. The TNR policy is endorsed by the ASPCA since it is a humane and effective way to control the cat population, and Donald and his girlfriend fully support the method.

"Dying Of Everything" has just been released via Relapse Records.

Last year, Decibel Books released "Turned Inside Out: The Official Story Of Obituary", the fully authorized biography of OBITUARY. In the book, David E. Gehlke — author of "Damn The Machine: The Story Of Noise Records" and "No Celebration: The Official Story Of Paradise Lost" — provides an unprecedented look at the death metal legends through all-new, in-depth interviews with bandmembers past and present, recording engineers, scene contemporaries and music industry veterans who've worked directly with the band throughout OBITUARY's nearly four-decade career. Packed with hundreds of rare and never-before-seen photos, as well as a foreword from Max Cavalera (SOULFLY, SEPULTURA),the 328-page hardcover "Turned Inside Out: The Official Story Of Obituary" is exclusively available for order via decibelmagazine.com.