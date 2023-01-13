  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Watch: OBITUARY Drummer's Mission Caring For Feral Cats Spotlighted On CNN

January 13, 2023

Drummer Donald Tardy of Florida death metallers OBITUARY recently talked with CNN's Rick Damigella about the band's new album, "Dying Of Everything", and his cat rescue charity, Metal Meowlisha. Check out the report below.

Donald and his girlfriend operate Metal Meowlisha. The couple cares for nearly 100 stray and feral cats across 33 colonies in Tampa.

"It's a little over 17 years now that my girlfriend and I have been doing what we do," the drummer told CNN. "Right here in my community I saw homeless cats, I saw kittens in terrible places, and I just wanted to learn how I could help my neighborhood. And so we educated ourselves. And the Humane Society has a wonderful program called 'trap/neuter/return'.

"All I do while I'm home from tour is before I eat my dinner, I load up my truck with food and fresh water," he explained. "I'm like a UPS driver. I have a route every night. It takes me about two and a half hours. I bring them fresh water and food."

Donald and his girlfriend steadfastly adhere to the practice of "trap/neuter/return" and advocate spaying and neutering to control the overrun of felines in their region. The TNR policy is endorsed by the ASPCA since it is a humane and effective way to control the cat population, and Donald and his girlfriend fully support the method.

"Dying Of Everything" has just been released via Relapse Records.

Last year, Decibel Books released "Turned Inside Out: The Official Story Of Obituary", the fully authorized biography of OBITUARY. In the book, David E. Gehlke — author of "Damn The Machine: The Story Of Noise Records" and "No Celebration: The Official Story Of Paradise Lost" — provides an unprecedented look at the death metal legends through all-new, in-depth interviews with bandmembers past and present, recording engineers, scene contemporaries and music industry veterans who've worked directly with the band throughout OBITUARY's nearly four-decade career. Packed with hundreds of rare and never-before-seen photos, as well as a foreword from Max Cavalera (SOULFLY, SEPULTURA),the 328-page hardcover "Turned Inside Out: The Official Story Of Obituary" is exclusively available for order via decibelmagazine.com.

Metal drummer's mission caring for feral cats

Donald Tardy of Obituary talks with Rick Damigella about the band's new album and his cat rescue charity, Metal Meowlisha.

Posted by CNN on Thursday, January 12, 2023

Find more on Obituary
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).