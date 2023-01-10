Watch One Of DAVID LEE ROTH's January 2020 Las Vegas Residency Concerts

Robert "Videobob" Moseley has uploaded video of VAN HALEN frontman David Lee Roth's entire January 9, 2020 concert at Mandalay Bay's House Of Blues as part of his Las Vegas residency. Check it out below.

Roth's Vegas residency kicked off on January 8, 2020 with a 15-song set that included 10 VAN HALEN classics and five songs from his solo career. Backing the now-68-year-old singer were lead guitarist Al Estrada from the VAN HALEN tribute band ERUPTION, rhythm guitarist Frankie Lindia, bassist Ryan Wheeler, keyboardist Danny Wagner and drummer Mike Mussleman.

Roth explained that he chose Vegas as the place to debut his new band because "this is where you come to celebrate and do the victory dance, whatever that means to you."

In February/March 2020, Roth performed as the opening act for the North American leg of KISS's "End Of The Road" farewell tour.

Roth's 2020 Vegas residency wasn't the first time he had set up shop in Sin City. Back in 1995, Roth completed a Las Vegas engagement at Bally's Hotel and Casino and another short run at MGM Grand.

In March 2020, Roth postponed the final six shows of his Las Vegas residency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A year ago, Roth canceled the entire 2022 leg of his Las Vegas residency "due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID and out of an abundance of caution for those working and attending the shows."

In October 2021, the legendary VAN HALEN singer announced that he would be ending his career with his Vegas shows during the first weeks of January 2022. "I am throwing in the shoes. I'm retiring," Roth told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "These are my last shows." He added: "I'm not going to explain the statement. The explanation is in a safe."

In a February 2020 interview with StarTribune, Roth openly wondered whether his first tour since VAN HALEN completed its 2015 run of shows would be the last time he would perform.

"I'm calling it 'The Last Tour'," he said at the time, "and then underneath it in parentheses: 'Unless It Isn't'. ... At my age, everything is a possible farewell tour."

"It's been a long great trip, a long great run," he continued. "But this kind of music requires the kind of energy that people in their 20s bring. You know what NFL stands for: Not For Long. It's similar in rock. I remember the days when we would stand around and say, 'Let's go have a cigarette.' And that's what we did: Four guys having one cigarette. I remember those days. They go by fast, so enjoy them while you're in them."