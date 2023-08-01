Watch: Original ALICE COOPER Bassist DENNIS DUNAWAY Joins HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES On Stage To Perform 'School's Out'

Dennis Dunaway, the original bass player from the ALICE COOPER group, joined HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES on stage on July 30 at the Bethel Woods Center For The Arts in Bethel, New York to perform the Cooper classic "School's Out". Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES consists of Alice Cooper, AEROSMITH's Joe Perry and actor Johnny Depp, along with producer and songwriter Tommy Henriksen.

Dunaway was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2011 as a founding member of the band named ALICE COOPER. Dennis and the group are in the Grammy Hall Of Fame for co-writing "School's Out".

The original ALICE COOPER group sold millions of singles and albums and was on the cover of Forbes for having the largest-grossing tour in 1973, over LED ZEPPELIN and THE ROLLING STONES. The original ALICE COOPER group is in the Guinness Book Of World Records for largest indoor audience of an estimated 120,000 to 148,000 in São Paulo, Brazil in 1974. The "Billion Dollar Babies" album reached number 1 in America and Britain, and the group is recognized as the innovator of theatrical rock shows, which included giant balloons, hangings, snakes and spidery eye makeup. The group's movies are "Diary Of A Mad Housewife", "Good To See You Again: Alice Cooper", "Super Duper Alice Cooper" and "Live From The Astroturf, Alice Cooper", which has won four film festival awards so far.

Dennis's book "Snakes! Guillotines! Electric Chairs!: My Adventures In The Alice Cooper Group" has been translated into German, and the audiobook, narrated by Dennis, is available at Audible.com. And the new paperback version features a very special introduction by Alice Cooper.

Dennis has also recorded and toured with BLUE COUPE, featuring Joe and Albert Bouchard of BLUE ÖYSTER CULT fame and singers Tish and Snooky of MANIC PANIC.

The original ALICE COOPER group recorded three songs on Alice's "Welcome 2 My Nightmare" album and re-recorded "School's Out" with Brian Johnson, Joe Perry and Johnny Depp for the HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES album. The ALICE COOPER group reunited to record several songs on Alice's "Paranormal" album produced by Bob Ezrin, and the group did a five-city tour in the United Kingdom in November 2017, which included performing to 14,000 people at Wembley.