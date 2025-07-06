Watch: PANTERA Covers BLACK SABBATH's 'Planet Caravan' And 'Electric Funeral' At 'Back To The Beginning'

PANTERA played a four-song set at BLACK SABBATH's "Back To The Beginning" charity event on Saturday (July 5) at Villa Park — home of Aston Villa Football Club — in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The reformed metallers — whose current lineup consists of classic-lineup members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass),alongside Zakk Wylde (guitar) and Charlie Benante (drums) — opened their performance with two of their own songs, "Cowboys From Hell" and "Walk" before playing covers of BLACK SABBATH's "Planet Caravan" and "Electric Funeral".

Actor Jason Mamoa, who served as the master of ceremonies for "Back To The Beginning", took off his hair braid, climbed over the barricade and got into the circle pit for PANTERA's performance of "Cowboys From Hell".

PANTERA's "Back To The Beginning" setlist was as follows:

01. Cowboys From Hell

02. Walk

03. Planet Caravan

04. Electric Funeral

The concert for Ozzy Osbourne, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease several years ago and billed the event as his final on-stage performance, marked the first time original BLACK SABBATH bandmembers — Ozzy, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward — performed together in 20 years.

More than 40,000 fans attended "Back To The Beginning", which also saw performances from Ozzy's solo band, GUNS N' ROSES, METALLICA, SLAYER, LAMB OF GOD and ANTHRAX, among others. Profits from the show will be shared equally between the charities Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice.

There was also an online auction benefiting those charities. Items up for bid included two Gibson guitars signed by performers, a GUNS N' ROSES pinball machine, several gold record and CD displays including BLACK SABBATH's "Paranoid", LED ZEPPELIN's "Physical Graffiti" and METALLICA's "Master Of Puppets", plus more than a dozen travel packages.

Each performer covered at least one SABBATH or Osbourne solo song alongside their originals, and, in several all-star "supergroup" team-ups, interpreted additional Osbourne and SABBATH classics.

In the final segment, Osbourne, Iommi, Butler and Ward performed a set of classic SABBATH songs "War Pigs", "N.I.B.", "Iron Man" and "Paranoid". Osbourne, who had performed from a black-winged throne, was then presented with a cake, while fireworks lit up the stadium from overhead.

At the end of the set, Ozzy said: "It's the last song ever. Your support has enabled us to live an amazing lifestyle, thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

A message on screen then read, "Thank you for everything, you guys are fucking amazing. Birmingham Forever," before the sky lit up with fireworks.

A livestream of the daylong event was announced in June. While it was called a livestream, the video was delayed two hours from the in-arena start time.

Broadcast live from Birmingham, United Kingdom's Villa Park, those who missed out on being there can still experience this unforgettable moment, with the chance to rewatch the concert in its entirety for another 48 hours.

For more information, visit www.backtothebeginning.com.