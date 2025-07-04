Watch: PANTERA's PHILIP ANSELMO Surprised With Custom 'Cowboy From Hell' Halloween Prop For 57th Birthday

Distortions Unlimited, a Colorado-based Halloween prop, animatronic and mask company and online store, surprised PANTERA frontman Philip Anselmo with a custom "Cowboy From Hell" Halloween prop for his 57th birthday last month at the Ogden Theater in Denver. Check out video of their encounter below. Tom and Trevor of Distortions Unlimited are huge PANTERA fans, and they sculpted and painted this prop as a surprise gift for Anselmo's birthday organized by PANTERA and his family. Then two days later, PANTERA dedicated the song "Broken" to Distortions Unlimited at the band's June 29 concert at Empower Field in Denver with METALLICA and SUICIDAL TENDENCIES.

A huge fan of all things horror, Philip has a large home haunt and has tons of Halloween props, including a number from Distortions Unlimited.

Anselmo in 2013 joined forces with internationally renowned, best-selling true crime author Corey Mitchell ("Hollywood Death Scenes", "Dead And Buried") to create Housecore Horror Film & Music Festival, an underground, three-day horror and heavy metal fan event that combined live concerts from some of the biggest bands in metal and hard rock with screenings of horror, true crime, and heavy metal films, music videos, and more — and special guest appearances from some of the world's most revered underground directors of horror.

In a 2010 interview with ARTISTdirect.com, Anselmo talked about when he first became a horror aficionado. "[When I was growing up] we had a black and white TV, and there was the 'Saturday Matinee', which was a horror fest," he said. "As a matter of fact, I was home alone and I saw Mario Bava's 'Black Sabbath', but that's a later memory. There was the afternoon show, and then the Saturday night show had a horror host, 'The Guru.' Honestly, the most impactful one was the 'Sunday Morning Movie' — films like 'Fiend Without A Face' and 'How Awful About Allan'. Believe it or not, those were on TV! Shit like that flipped me out. I would sneak up and beg my mother every night, 'Can I stay up and watch 'Night Gallery'?' [Laughs] I was sneaking out of bed, too, though."

Asked in a 2014 interview with Austin American-Statesman what horror flick first scared the bejesus out of young Anselmo, he said: "I won't say it scared me, because it actually made me cry my eyes out, but 'King Kong' was the first movie that really touched me as a kid. As far as scaring me and giving me the fear when I was a youngster, there was a movie called 'How Awful About Allan' starring Anthony Perkins of 'Psycho' fame. That movie scared me. And of course, there's no denying the power of 'The Exorcist'. In grade school I saw 'Don't Go In The House' at the theater. I saw 'The Changeling' at the theater — which scared the living, flying [crap] out of me! I saw 'Silent Scream' with Barbara Steele and that was insane."

A few years later, a friend invited Anselmo over to watch "The Evil Dead", which had a lasting impact on the musician.

"Man, I will just say it was a long walk home on these empty, desolate streets," Anselmo said. "Oh my God, I was pretty much awake all night. It outdid 'The Exorcist', because at that age you go through this gore phase where the gorier the better. That one hit a nerve, man."