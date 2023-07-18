Watch: PAPA ROACH Plays Intimate Concert At Chicago's 700-Capacity Bottom Lounge

California rockers PAPA ROACH played an intimate show last night (Monday, July 17) at Bottom Lounge, a 700-capacity music venue located in Chicago's West Loop. Fan-filmed video of the concert can be seen below (courtesy of the Perry Denton YouTube channel).

PAPA ROACH's latest album, "Ego Trip", was released in April 2022 via New Noize Records in partnership with ADA Worldwide (WMG's independent label and artist services arm). Speaking to the "Behind The Setlist" podcast about what he and his bandmates have learned by releasing the LP through their own label, PAPA ROACH vocalist Jacoby Shaddix said: "For us, it was, like, just 'Don't talk about it. Be about it.' You can't just say a bunch of shit. It's, like, 'All right. Let's talk about how we're gonna create this and then let's go find the people to do it and then execute it.' And that's very important, 'cause that's the shit that we would get mad about with working with other teams and other people. We'd be, like, 'Well, fuck, you talked a big game but then you didn't come through.' So then it's, like, we had to talk the big game and dream big dreams and then come through with it. And we've hit the mark on some it and we've missed the mark on a few things. And I think the thing that we really learned — I've learned — is, like, you've gotta be way ahead of the fucking… To execute a plan, the vision has to be a year before, a year and a half before. Because to get people to jump into the fucking vision with you, it takes time. I feel like we have a good track record, I guess, song release-wise and the songs that we choose to release as singles."

He continued: "The thing that I've learned is that the life of a song… It's hard to predict the life of a song — when you release it to the fans and it goes to radio and then you release the music video, how long that tail will be for that, what's the arc of it. It's hard to predict those things. And so this next time around, we're kind of, like, 'Are we gonna do a full album? Or are we just gonna release…?' 'Cause we've released so much music in the last two years, whether it's a livestream of our first album, 'Infest'; we re-recorded some of those songs; we did multiple remixes; I did multiple guest vocal tracks with other groups; and then we released our whole album; and then we released remixes of songs on the album and reimaginations. And we've, like, inundated our fans with tons of art that next time, for the next full release that we do, it's gonna be, like, what's the tip of the spear? It's just gonna be one song that is waterfalled with a reimagination and a remix and maybe a guest that'll drop a month later, two months later, three months later to, like, reinvigorate the track, but really just focus on one track worldwide and try it like that and see how that goes."

Shaddix added: "It's all fucking experimentation; there's no formula to this thing. People just start doing things 'cause other people start doing things. Really, that's what this business is. It's, like, 'Oh, they did it. That works. Let's try that.'

"I think the next time it's just, like, more focused. We'll do a full release down the road, but right now I think we're just gonna release a few tracks, just kind of ride it for a minute."

PAPA ROACH recently announced the digital deluxe edition of the band's eleventh studio album "Ego Trip", and the long-awaited release date of "Ego Trip" standard edition on vinyl. The 20-track digital deluxe release features remixed versions of songs from the original record, as well as new music.

An album that sprouted almost by mistake in the throes of a global lockdown, "Ego Trip"'s seeds were planted when the quartet entered a COVID-secure mansion in Temecula, California in the summer of 2020. What started as an escape and an exercise in keeping the creative juices flowing, in a world that had completely ground to a halt, quickly grew into something bigger.

PAPA ROACH are two-time Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling leaders in alternative hard rock music, who in 2020 celebrated the 20th anniversary of their iconic album "Infest".