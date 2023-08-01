  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Watch: PAPA ROACH's JACOBY SHADDIX Joins FALLING IN REVERSE On Stage In Sacramento

August 1, 2023

PAPA ROACH singer Jacoby Shaddix joined FALLING IN REVERSE on stage on July 29 at Heart Health Park in Sacramento, California to perform the song "Popular Monster". Video of his appearance can be seen below.

This past June, FALLING IN REVERSE shared a cover of PAPA ROACH's "Last Resort" by turning the song into a slow-burning, piano-led ballad.

"I wanted to reimagine one of the biggest rock songs of the last 20 years, because lyrically, it is so powerful and resonates," FALLING IN REVERSE vocalist Ronnie Radke said at the time. "I got the blessing from Jacoby and I think that PAPA ROACH are one of the nicest, humble, and most down-to-earth bands to date and it inspires me to keep going, since they have been so successful for so many years. This is me paying homage in the best way I know how."

A few days, later Jacoby shared his reaction to the song on social media, writing: "WOW I AM BLOWN AWAY!!!! Honestly this one cuts deep. Right to the true emotion and depth of the lyrics. What an amazing cover @RonnieRadke. I'm trippin."

He added: "We are humbled that this song, 20+ years later continues to be meaningful to so many. Well done @FIROfficial & Ronnie."

FALLING IN REVERSE's "Popular Monstour", its name a play on "Popular Monster", kicked off on June 26 in Charleston, West Virginia. Support on the trek is coming from ICE NINE KILLS, UNDEROATH and CROWN THE EMPIRE, among others.

Formed back in 2008 by Radke while he was incarcerated, FALLING IN REVERSE's recent single, "Zombified", hit no. 1 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. The aforementioned "Popular Monster" earned platinum RIAA status and has been streamed nearly half a billion times.

Find more on Papa roach
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).