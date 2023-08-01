Watch: PAPA ROACH's JACOBY SHADDIX Joins FALLING IN REVERSE On Stage In Sacramento

PAPA ROACH singer Jacoby Shaddix joined FALLING IN REVERSE on stage on July 29 at Heart Health Park in Sacramento, California to perform the song "Popular Monster". Video of his appearance can be seen below.

This past June, FALLING IN REVERSE shared a cover of PAPA ROACH's "Last Resort" by turning the song into a slow-burning, piano-led ballad.

"I wanted to reimagine one of the biggest rock songs of the last 20 years, because lyrically, it is so powerful and resonates," FALLING IN REVERSE vocalist Ronnie Radke said at the time. "I got the blessing from Jacoby and I think that PAPA ROACH are one of the nicest, humble, and most down-to-earth bands to date and it inspires me to keep going, since they have been so successful for so many years. This is me paying homage in the best way I know how."

A few days, later Jacoby shared his reaction to the song on social media, writing: "WOW I AM BLOWN AWAY!!!! Honestly this one cuts deep. Right to the true emotion and depth of the lyrics. What an amazing cover @RonnieRadke. I'm trippin."

He added: "We are humbled that this song, 20+ years later continues to be meaningful to so many. Well done @FIROfficial & Ronnie."

FALLING IN REVERSE's "Popular Monstour", its name a play on "Popular Monster", kicked off on June 26 in Charleston, West Virginia. Support on the trek is coming from ICE NINE KILLS, UNDEROATH and CROWN THE EMPIRE, among others.

Formed back in 2008 by Radke while he was incarcerated, FALLING IN REVERSE's recent single, "Zombified", hit no. 1 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. The aforementioned "Popular Monster" earned platinum RIAA status and has been streamed nearly half a billion times.