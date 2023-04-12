Watch: POISON's RIKKI ROCKETT Holds Drum Clinic For YAMAHA In Tustin, California

On March 22, POISON drummer and Yamaha artist Rikki Rockett held a drum clinic at International House Of Music (formerly Jim's Music Center) in Tustin, California. Rikki performed hits from POISON's extensive discography on his new UZU charcoal sunburst live custom hybrid oak kit, followed by a question-and-answer session and meet-and-greet with fans. Check out video and photos from the event below.

Earlier this month, Yamaha Artist Relations Group (YARG) officially welcomed Rockett to its ever-growing roster of artists. Yamaha is committed to making a lifetime relationship with musicians, and Rockett's expertise in drums and trust in the company's high-quality craftsmanship creates the perfect synergy.

POISON exploded into the highly competitive Los Angeles music scene in the 1980s, making a name for itself in the clubs on the Sunset Strip. POISON has sold over 50 million records worldwide, releasing eight studio albums, four live albums, and four compilations. The band has charted 10 singles on the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, including six Top 10 singles and one Hot 100 number-one smash hit, "Every Rose Has Its Thorn".

When asked why Yamaha, Rockett responded: This, drumming, is what I do for a living. I have to have a group of people I trust and gear that is reliable and consistent, and Yamaha is both of these things. In a touring situation, there are instances where you do not have a lot of time for a soundcheck. Even in the best scenario, you can't take all day making your stuff work. It would help if you had something that tunes up and works well. In the case of Yamaha with their live custom hybrid oak, they are the perfect live drums."

Rockett is playing a Yamaha live custom hybrid oak, finished in UZU charcoal sunburst and featuring a 7-ply hybrid oak shell with the center shell a phenolic. This kit incorporates traditional Japanese Uzukuri–handcrafted shell finishing, creating a unique look that defines the dynamic expression of oak.

Bass Drum: 22"x18"

Snare: 14"x5.5"

Rack Toms: 7"x10" and 8"x12"

Floor Toms: 14"x13" and 16"x15"

Yamaha FP9 Chain Drive double foot pedal

Yamaha HW 680W double-braced hardware

To catch Rockett perform live before POISON's next set of tour dates, you can see him with his other band ROCKETT throughout the summer of 2023.

Rockett was was diagnosed with oral cancer in 2015. In July 2016, he was declared cancer free after undergoing experimental immunotherapy, which eradicated the tumor.

Last summer, POISON completed "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, MÖTLEY CRÜE and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS. The 36-date trek was originally scheduled to take place in the summer of 2020 but ended up being pushed back to 2021, and then to 2022, due to the coronavirus crisis.

