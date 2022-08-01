Watch: PORNO FOR PYROS Joined By BILLY CORGAN For Cover Of 'When The Levee Breaks' At LOLLAPALOOZA

SMASHING PUMPKINS frontman Billy Corgan joined PORNO FOR PYROS on stage Sunday (July 31) at this year's Lollapalooza to perform a cover of LED ZEPPELIN's version of "When The Levee Breaks", a blues number from 1929.

The pairing happened near the end of PORNO FOR PYROS' set and saw PORNO FOR PYROS frontman Perry Farrell handling vocals while Corgan joined on guitar.

Video of the collaboration can be seen below (courtesy of In The Loop Magazine).

"When The Levee Breaks" was first recorded by Kansas Joe McCoy and Memphis Minnie in 1929, reflecting on the upheaval that followed the Great Mississippi Flood two years prior.

ZEPPELIN's version of the song was featured on the band's fourth album, 1971's "IV".

PORNO FOR PYROS' concert at the Belasco in Los Angeles, California last month marked original the lineup's first full performance together in more than a quarter century.

When PORNO FOR PYROS performed at at Florida's Welcome To Rockville festival in May, regular PORNO FOR PYROS drummer Stephen Perkins was unable to make the band's first full set since 1998 because he was reportedly suffering from an infection. Filling in for him was his drum tech Mike Gryciuk. Backing singer Perry Farrell at Welcome To Rockville were PORNO FOR PYROS guitarist Peter DiStefano as well as on-again/off-again bassist Mike Watt. Farrell collaborator Nick Maybury also played guitar. Farrell's wife Etty Lau and Joie Shettler provided backing vocals.

The Los Angeles show featured the original lineup of Farrell, DiStefano, Perkins and bassist Martyn LeNoble.

In 2020, PORNO FOR PYROS reunited for a performance as part of Lollapalooza's Lolla2020 livestream. Farrell, Perkins, DiStefeno and Watt were filmed outside performing acoustic backyard versions of the 1993 hit "Pets" as well as "Kimberly Austin", a track from PORNO FOR PYROS' second LP, "Good God's Urge".

Rumors of a PORNO FOR PYROS reunion had been brewing for years. It was previously planned for Farrell's Las Vegas show "Kind Heaven" in 2019 before being scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Formed in 1992, PORNO FOR PYROS released its first self-titled debut album in 1993, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Original bassist Martyn LeNoble left the group in 1996, and Watt replaced him from 1996 through 1997. "Good God's Urge" followed in 1996 before PORNO FOR PYROS broke up in 1998.

Prior to the Lolla2020 livestream, PORNO FOR PYROS' last performance was at Farrell's 50th-birthday party in 2009.