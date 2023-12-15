Watch: QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Perform 'Emotion Sickness' On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE performed the song "Emotion Sickness" on last night's (Thursday, December 14) episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Video of the band's appearance can be seen below.

When it was originally released, "Emotion Sickness" moved Pitchfork to rave, "alternates fluently between high-octane blasts of acid-damaged guitar and a chorus that luxuriates in the band’s melodic chops. 'Baby don't care for me,' goes the deceptively sun-kissed refrain… there's a playfulness, a thrilling push-and-pull between melody and attack, that recalls the band’s heights."

On Saturday (December 16),QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE will return to Los Angeles's own Kia Forum, their first L.A. performance since their 2018 headline appearance at the same venue. Ticketed fans will be treated to Queens Colosseum, an official pre-party hosted by QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE where guests are encouraged to "dance like no one is surviving."

Queens Colosseum is located at the Forum's terrace, with food and drinks available. The parking lot party will include performances by local bands DEATHBYROMY, RETURN TO DUST and RAMONDA HAMMER, plus DJ set courtesy of Rock Night Out, carnival games, burlesque performances curated by Kitty Lane and friends from Jumbo's Clown Room, flash tattoos, tarot reading and specialty goods vendors. Guests are encouraged to bring an item of clothing for screen printing as well. Toys For Tots will be collecting holiday gifts for donation — one lucky participant will win a ticket upgrade for two.

This event starts at 4 p.m. and runs through the start of the show, and is for ticket purchasers only.

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's just-completed 2023 leg of "The End Is Nero" tour was in support of the band's eighth studio album, "In Times New Roman…", recently hailed by Variety as "self-produced by band founder [Josh] Homme and one of his strongest QOTSA lineups ever, is one of the rawest and heaviest albums the band has delivered, and during Queens, New York stop of their 'The End Is Nero' tour, they proved that sometimes the new material can be a live standout…"

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE performed live for the first time in more than three years on May 26 at the Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio. Prior to the Columbus gig, Josh Homme and his bandmates played one gig in early 2020, their first since 2018.

"In Times New Roman…" was made available digitally and physically on June 16 via Matador Records. The LP was recorded and mixed at Homme's own Pink Duck (RIP),with additional recording at Shangri-La. The album was produced by QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE and mixed by Mark Rankin. Artwork and double LP gatefold packaging was designed by longtime collaborator Boneface. LP vinyl was made available globally in black, green, red, silver and blue.

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE said in its album announcement that the record reflects the heartache its members have experienced in the past few years.

"In Times New Roman..." is "raw, at times brutal and not recommended for the faint of heart," a press release states. "And yet, it's perhaps the most beautiful and definitely the most rewarding album in their epic discography. Homme's most acerbic lyrics to date are buoyed by the instantly identifiable QOTSA sonic signature, expanded and embellished with new and unprecedented twists in virtually every song. With 'In Times New Roman…' we see that sometimes one needs to look beneath scars and scabs to see beauty, and sometimes the scabs and scars are the beauty."