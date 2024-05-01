Watch: QUEENSRŸCHE Performs Entire Debut EP And 'The Warning' Album In Albany

The LiveCuttz YouTube channel has uploaded 4K video of QUEENSRŸCHE's entire April 26 concert at Empire Live in Albany, New York. Check out the footage below.

Featured songs:

"Queensrÿche" EP

00:00:00 Queen Of The Reich

00:05:18 Nightrider

00:09:11 Blinded

00:12:25 The Lady Wore Black

"The Warning" album

00:18:46 Warning

00:24:26 En Force

00:28:33 Deliverance

00:33:37 No Sanctuary

00:40:31 NM 156

00:44:59 Todd LaTorre Dialog

00:47:45 Take Hold Of The Flame

00:52:31 Before The Storm

00:58:08 Child Of Fire

01:02:46 Roads To Madness

Encore

01:12:53 Prophecy

01:18:38 Empire

Although QUEENSRŸCHE would score multi-platinum albums and hit singles over their career, their fans have developed an undeniable love for the group's early releases, the 1983 EP and 1984's "The Warning" album, when they helped trailblaze a style of rock that combined elements of metal and prog. And for the first time ever, QUEENSRŸCHE is performing both classic releases in their entirety as part of "The Origins Tour".

Launching on March 22 at the Hell's Heroes festival in Houston, Texas and running until May 12 in Ft. Meyers, Florida, "The Origins Tour" sees QUEENSRŸCHE — singer Todd La Torre, guitarists Michael Wilton and Mike Stone, bassist Eddie Jackson and drummer Casey Grillo — joined on most dates by another highly respected/influential band that also launched in the '80s, ARMORED SAINT.

When "The Origins Tour" was first announced, La Torre said in a statement: "We are thrilled to bring to you 'The Origins Tour'. This will be the first time in QUEENSRŸCHE's history that the EP and 'The Warning' will be performed live in their entirety. And to make this an even more stellar tour, we are so excited that our great friends and legendary metallers ARMORED SAINT will be joining us as direct support. We are all proud to bring you this touring package and we can't wait to see you on the road."

He added: "Join us for this unique and very special experience, as we celebrate the origins of QUEENSRŸCHE. Take hold!"

Early last year, QUEENSRŸCHE completed its 2023 U.S. headlining tour with support from former MEGADETH guitarist Marty Friedman and TRAUMA. On that tour, QUEENSRŸCHE's 18-song set included no less than five songs from the band's sixteenth studio album, "Digital Noise Alliance", which came out in October 2022 via Century Media. The record was once again helmed by Chris "Zeuss" Harris, who previously worked with QUEENSRŸCHE on 2015's "Condition Hüman" and 2019's "The Verdict" LPs.

Stone, who rejoined QUEENSRŸCHE in 2021, contributed guitar solos to the band's new studio album.

Since late May 2021, Stone has been handling second-guitar duties in QUEENSRŸCHE, which announced in July 2021 that longtime guitarist Parker Lundgren was exiting the group to focus on "other business ventures."

Stone originally joined QUEENSRŸCHE for the 2003 album "Tribe" and stayed with the band for six years before leaving the group.

For the past seven years, drummer Casey Grillo has been filling in for original QUEENSRŸCHE drummer Scott Rockenfield, who stepped away from the band's touring activities in early 2017 to spend time with his young son.

In October 2021, Rockenfield filed a lawsuit against guitarist Michael Wilton and bassist Eddie Jackson, alleging, among other things, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and wrongful discharge. A few months later, Wilton and Jackson filed a countersuit against Rockenfield, accusing him of abandoning his position as a member of the band and misappropriating the group's assets to his own personal benefit. That dispute has since been settled out of court.