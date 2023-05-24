Watch: RAMMSTEIN's TILL LINDEMANN Falls On Stage In Lithuania

RAMMSTEIN frontman Till Lindemann fell on stage at the end of the band's May 22 concert in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. The incident occurred as the singer and his bandmates were saying goodbye to the fans after their performance, which marked the first official gig of RAMMSTEIN's 2023 European tour. As Till turned around and was about to leave the stage, he suddenly stumbled and disappeared out of sight for a few moments.

It is not presently clear why Lindemann lost his footing and it is not known whether he was injured in any way in the fall. But he did join the rest of RAMMSTEIN as they climbed an elevator for the final exit, which took them all the way to the top of the stage where they all waved to the audience.

RAMMSTEIN is next scheduled to perform in Helsinki, Finland (May 27 and May 28); Odense, Denmark (June 2 and June 3); and in Munich, Germany (June 7, June 8, June 10 and June 11).

On Saturday (May 20),RAMMSTEIN played a "dress rehearsal" show for fan club members at Vingis Park in Lithuania. The band's setlist included the "Liebe Ist Für Alle Da" opening track "Rammlied", which was played for the first time since 2011.

When RAMMSTEIN's 2023 European tour was first announced last year, promoter MCT said the band sold over a million tickets in mere hours.

RAMMSTEIN will release a special "anniversary edition" of its second album, "Sehnsucht", on June 9. The iconic 1997 LP will be made available for the first time in remastered HD sound. In addition to the singles "Du Hast" and "Engel", the album exclusively includes a new mix version of the track "Spiel Mit Mir". The elaborately reworked packaging was designed by the original artwork designer Dirk Rudolph. The CD comes in a Blu-ray-sized eight-panel digipak with a 40-page booklet and an embossed silver foil slipcase. The 40-page booklet features numerous unpublished and re-edited portrait photographs by artist Gottfried Helnwein.

Following the release of their debut album "Herzeleid" ("Heartbreak") as a "limited anniversary edition", it is time to revisit "Sehnsucht" ("Longing"),originally released in August 1997, effectively announced the arrival of the six onto the global stage. "Sehnsucht" peaked at No. 1 on the German and Austrian charts, also going Top 50 in the U.S. (it stands as the only fully German album to be certified platinum Stateside).

26 years and a new century on, it's clear that "Sehnsucht" — another 11-tracker like "Herzeleid" — indeed like all of the studio outings has lost none of its initial power. From opener, "Sehnsucht" itself, to the aforementioned "Du Hast" or the follow-up "Engel", through to closing number "Küss Mich (Fellfrosch)" ("Kiss Me (Fur Frog))", RAMMSTEIN's sophomore release sees the founding members spectacularly hitting their stride, making greater use of electronics and samples, as well as the melodic side of Till Lindemann's considerable vocal range.

That signature RAMMSTEIN sound has been given an added boost now — remastered in HD sound for the first time on CD for the "anniversary edition" of an album that can rightfully be termed "iconic". This 2023 version exclusively includes a new mix of the track "Spiel Mit Mir", and comes in a selection of exclusive, elaborately packaged formats: CD, MC, digital, plus a pair of double LPs, one black vinyl, the other white.

To millions heroes, to others villains, there's no question that "Sehnsucht" — the band's first official release in the U.S. — was the album that fully shaped who RAMMSTEIN were, what they sounded like and what they stood for. "Sehnsucht" underlined in red pen just how intriguing, and singular, they really were, and just where that collective mind was prepared to go, starting with the sleeve itself.