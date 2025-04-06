Watch: Reunited 1991 Lineup Of GRAVE Makes Its Live Debut In Stockholm

Last August, it was announced that the original 1991 lineup of Swedish death metal pioneers GRAVE — Ola Lindgren (guitar, vocals),Jörgen Sandström (vocals, guitar),Jens "Jensa" Paulsson (drums) and Jonas Torndal (bass) — would reunite for a series of concerts in 2025 during which they would perform "an exclusive old-school set" consisting of material from the first three classic GRAVE albums: 1991's "Into The Grave", 1992's "You'll Never See..." and 1994's "Soulless". The first show took place last night (Saturday, April 5) Kulturhuset in Stockholm, Sweden. Fan-filmed video of the gig can be seen in the YouTube playlist below (courtesy of Riepu).

The setlist was as follows, according to Setlist.fm:

01. Into The Grave

02. Eroded

03. Turning Black

04. Day Of Mourning

05. Morbid Way To Die

06. Deformed

07. In Love

08. Soulless

09. Brutally Deceased

10. Black Dawn (CORPSE cover)

11. Christi(Ns)Anity

12. Bullets Are Mine

13. For Your God

14. Extremely Rotten Flesh

Encore:

15. You'll Never See

16. Hating Life

17. And Here I Die

Several additional performances have been confirmed, including appearances at Germany's Party.San Metal Open Air, Czech Republic's Brutal Assault, Switzerland's Metal Storm Over Luzern and The Netherlands' Graveland Festival.

A few days after the reunion of the 1991 lineup of GRAVE was announced, Lindgren took to the band's social media to offer "some clarity" to what the upcoming shows will entail. He wrote: "Many thanks to all of you who commented on last weeks announcement and who are as excited about this as we are. Lets bring some clarity to what this 'reunion' is about.

"So early this year I was approached by the other 3 original members for a meeting. It resulted in the plan to do a couple of rehearsals for fun to see if we were first of all capable and also of course if we enjoyed jamming again.

"I would say that playing together after all these decades went far beyond anyone's expectations so we decided to try get some shows booked and here we are.

"This is initially a plan for festival shows during 2025. At the moment there are no plans to do any touring or recording new material with this lineup but who knows where this might lead us...

"The GRAVE that imploded last year is not dead and buried, it is simply put on ice.

"Tomas [Lagrén, drums] is definitely not fired from the band and it will be his decision if he wants to be a part of any future GRAVE endevours when that time comes."

One of the very first Swedish death metal bands alongside NIHILIST, MORBID and TREBLINKA, GRAVE released its first demo in 1986 under the band name CORPSE, before they switched to GRAVE in 1988. GRAVE's debut album, "Into The Grave", arrived in August 1991 through the then-young record label Century Media.

Lindgren told the "Swedish Death Metal" book by Daniel Ekeroth about how GRAVE landed its record deal: "We sent our third demo to just every label there was. A lot of them kept in touch, such as Earache and Peaceville. But Century Media was working faster than any of them, so we just went with them without thinking too much about it. Century Media invited us down to Germany to record that single ('Tremendous Pain'),and it was only after that we started to discuss a deal. It felt amazing for us to go abroad, so in a way they lured us into their roster! But it turned out well."

After Century Media and GRAVE parted ways after seven albums with the release of 2006's "As Rapture Comes", the band launched two highly acclaimed albums, "Dominium VIII" (2008) and "Burial Ground" (2010) through Regain, before reuniting with Century Media for 2012's "Endless Procession Of Souls" and 2015's "Out Of Respect For The Dead".

In 2019, GRAVE teamed up with Century Media Records to bring back the albums "Dominion VIII" and "Burial Ground" as classy, limited colored and black vinyl editions, hand-numbered digipak CDs limited to 3,000 copies each, and digitally. Remastered in 2019 by Lindgren and mastered for vinyl by Patrick W. Engel of Temple Of Disharmony, these records offer crushing and savage GRAVE tracks that fully live up to the group's morbid legacy.

In January 2024, GRAVE parted ways with bassist Tobias Cristiansson and guitarist Mika Lagrén.