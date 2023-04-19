Watch: ROBERT TRUJILLO Joins METALLICA Fans At '72 Seasons' Listening Party In Berlin

Last week, METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo joined some of the band's fans at a listening party for METALLICA's new album, "72 Seasons", at a movie theater in Berlin, Germany. The following day, he signed copies of the LP at the city's Saturn department store. And finally on Saturday (April 15),he stopped by the official METALLICA pop-up store, which was open for eight hours on Stralauer Allee. Video and photos of the various promotional events can be found below.

"72 Seasons" is reportedly on track to shift around 150,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release to debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

METALLICA's last six albums all topped the Billboard 200 chart, having landed at No. 1 with "Hardwired... To Self-Destruct" (2016),"Death Magnetic" (2008),"St. Anger" (2003),"Reload" (1997),"Load" (1996) and "Metallica" (1991).

"Hardwired... To Self-Destruct" shifted 291,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release.

"Death Magnetic", which sold close to a half million copies in just a three-day sales window and topped The Billboard 200 chart back in September 2008.

METALLICA's previous CD, "St. Anger", also had an unusual release date after Elektra Records decided to move up its release to Thursday, June 5, 2003 from Tuesday, June 10, 2003 "to ensure that counterfeit copies of the band's first studio album in six years do not proliferate in the marketplace," the label said at the time.

"St. Anger" sold 418,000 copies in its first, shortened week on the streets to land at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 chart.

METALLICA's "Re-Load" album sold 435,000 units during its first week in 1997, while 1996's "Load" opened at 680,000. 1991's self-titled "black album" debuted with 598,000 and has since gone on to sell more than 16 million copies in the U.S., according to Nielsen SoundScan.

"72 Seasons" was released on Friday (April 14) via METALLICA's own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with guitarist/vocalist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, it is METALLICA's first full-length collection of new material since "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct".

In the seven years since the arrival of "Hardwired… To Self-Destruct", METALLICA has reissued some of its classic albums, released a second live album with the San Francisco Symphony, commissioned a covers album featuring the likes of GHOST, VOLBEAT, WEEZER, Corey Taylor and THE HU, and landed on the Billboard songs chart with "Master Of Puppets" after a prominent placement in the hit Netflix show "Stranger Things".

METALLICA's "M72" world tour will feature two-night stops in nearly two dozen cities. Presented worldwide by Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey (in North America only) and promoted by Live Nation, the 46-show trek will launch in Amsterdam on April 27 and will include shows all over Europe and North America through 2024. Each "No Repeat Weekend" on "M72" will feature two completely different setlists and support lineups. The "M72" tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed METALLICA Snake Pit to center stage, as well as the "I Disappear" full-tour pass and the debut of discounted tickets for fans under 16 years of age. Opening acts for the tour include PANTERA, MAMMOTH WVH, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, ICE NINE KILLS, ARCHITECTS, VOLBEAT and GRETA VAN FLEET.