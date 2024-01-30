Watch: SAMMY HAGAR Joins 'G3' Guitarists JOE SATRIANI, ERIC JOHNSON And STEVE VAI On Stage To Perform 'Foxy Lady'

Sammy Hagar surprised fans in attendance at the "G3" concert at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona on Friday, January 26 by jumping up on stage to perform a cover of the Jimi Hendrix classic "Foxy Lady".

On Monday (January 29),Hagar shared video of his appearance on YouTube, and he included the following message: "I've never felt more power on stage singing 'Foxy Lady' than Friday night with the G3s: Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, Steve Vai, with Kenny Aronoff, Bryan Beller and Rai Thistlethwayte throwing it down. What a rush!"

Beller shared a backstage photo of the "G3" musicians and Hagar from Friday night, and he captioned it: "FOXY SAMMY: As if the G3 jams weren't wild enough, Sammy Hagar happened to be in the neighborhood [Friday] night in Scottsdale AZ. Next thing you know we broke out Jimi Hendrix's 'Foxy Lady', a song we had never played or rehearsed. And of course Sammy killed it - that man has pipes! And a margarita in hand backstage, of course."

Hagar had previously played with Satriani and Aronoff in the supergroup CHICKENFOOT, which also featured former VAN HALEN bassist Michael Anthony.

Conceived in 1995 by the multi-Grammy-nominated Satriani, the inaugural "G3" tour took place in 1996, bringing together three of the most iconic and virtuosic guitarists of their time: Satriani, Johnson and Vai. Known for their incredible technical prowess, musical innovation and unique styles, the "G3" tour was a celebration of guitar mastery and proved extremely popular, captivating audiences worldwide. Though the lineup has continually changed over the last 29 years since its inception, Satriani is celebrating "G3" in 2024 by reuniting the original trio: Satriani, Johnson and Vai. The tour is set to hit 12 cities before winding up with a pair of shows at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

The "G3" tour expanded its reach beyond the U.S., venturing into different continents, allowing fans from all corners of the globe to experience the magic of this guitar extravaganza. With each passing year, the tour attracted new talents and saw the return of beloved guitar heroes, further solidifying its reputation as a must-see event. The tour also became a platform for collaboration and experimentation, with guitarists often jamming together and pushing the boundaries of what the instrument can do. The camaraderie among the performers and their shared passion for guitar music created an atmosphere of mutual respect and admiration on stage.

After the "G3" tour ends during the spring, Satriani will hit the road with Hagar, Anthony and Jason Bonham for "The Best Of All Worlds" tour , which will focus heavily on the music of VAN HALEN.

