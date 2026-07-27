Watch: SCORPIONS Perform In Lodz, Poland During 2026 Tour

The Marcin Adamus channel on YouTube has uploaded video of SCORPIONS' July 25, 2026 concert at Atlas Arena in Lodz, Poland. Check out the clips below.

This past April, SCORPIONS vocalist Klaus Meine told Rolling Stone India that he and his bandmates were very much on "this upbeat feeling" as they continued touring around the world. "We still enjoy what we're doing," he said. "We're still very passionate about things and very excited to go on this road ahead," the 78-year-old said. Acknowledging that the road ahead is "much shorter than the years behind us," he added that SCORPIONS were "very grateful" to still be around. "We're still standing," he said. "God knows how long we can do this. We're getting older every year, but when we see the fans in front of the stage, we get so much energy and power back from our fans that we're still young at heart."

In May 2025, SCORPIONS canceled some of their 60th-anniversary concerts in South America dates due to a respiratory infection suffered by Meine.

The SCORPIONS launched their 60th-anniversary tour in March 2025 in Mexico, Brazil and Chile. The trek was originally supposed to kick off in February 2025 with a Las Vegas residency at PH Live at Planet Hollywood. However, these dates were postponed due to drummer Mikkey Dee's recovery process following a diagnosis of sepsis.

SCORPIONS' only continuous member has been guitarist Rudolf Schenker, although Meine has appeared on all of the band's studio albums, while guitarist Matthias Jabs has been a consistent member since 1978, and bassist Paweł Mąciwoda and drummer Mikkey Dee have been in the band since 2003 and 2016, respectively.

SCORPIONS' latest album, "Rock Believer", was released in February 2022. The album was recorded primarily at Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, Germany and was mixed at the legendary Hansa Studios in Berlin, Germany with engineer Michael Ilbert, who has earned multiple Grammy nominations for his mix work with producer Max Martin on albums by Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.