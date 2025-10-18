Watch: SEBASTIAN BACH Pays Tribute To ACE FREHLEY With Cover Of KISS's 'Shock Me' During Connecticut Concert

Former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach performed a cover of the KISS classic "Shock Me" with his solo band during his October 17 performance at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Prior to launching into the track, Bach told the audience: "[Have] we got any fucking KISS fans in the audience tonight? You know how lucky we are right now to be alive with our friends, playing rock and fucking roll music, having a drink, having some fucking fun, enjoying life. We are lucky. And I don't know about you, but I wouldn't be doing this without fucking Ace Frehley, lead guitar. And I'm sure you know this, but Ace Frehley was a resident of Connecticut. All right?! That's the fucking best you can do? This is your hometown boy right here. So in honor of Space Ace, Space Ace from Connecticut — Ace Frehley, lead guitar. 'Shock Me'."

Bach and Frehley worked together on the track "Know Where You Go" for drummer Anton Fig's solo album "Figments", which came out in 2002. At the time, Bach said that recording with Ace and Anton was "a dream come true and an honor."

In October 2019, Frehley joined Bach on stage at Kruise Fest 2019 at Hilton Blue Lagoon in Miami, Florida to perform a couple of KISS classics, "Parasite" and "Deuce", as well as the Frehley track "Snow Blind".

Back in 2014, Bach spoke about Frehley while commenting on KISS's induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and the announcement that the original four members of KISS would not perform at the ceremony. "As a fan, I understand why people would want to see that," Sebastian said. "But as a [middle-aged] man that has worked with Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley, I understand why Gene Simmons doesn't work with Ace Frehley."

Bach added cryptically: "Ace has sides to him that maybe the fans don't see. That's all I can say."

Ace died on Thursday (October 16) at the age of 74. The news of his passing came just hours after TMZ reported that Ace was hospitalized on life support after he suffered a brain bleed when he took a fall in his studio a couple of weeks earlier.

Frehley, whose real name was Paul Daniel Frehley, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Morristown, New Jersey.

Frehley's family confirmed his death, writing in a statement: "We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth.

"We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace's memory will continue to live on forever!"

Ace co-founded KISS with guitarist/vocalist Paul Stanley, bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons and drummer Peter Criss in New York City in 1973. Frehley appeared on KISS's first nine albums, and returned for the band's 1998 reunion album, "Psycho Circus", only to leave again. He was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with the rest of KISS's original lineup in 2014.

Frehley first left KISS in 1982. He rejoined in 1996 and parted ways with the band once again in 2002 after the conclusion of KISS's first "farewell tour." Since his departure, guitarist Tommy Thayer had assumed the role of the Spaceman.