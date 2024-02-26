Watch: SEBASTIAN BACH Performs His New Single 'What Do I Got To Lose?' Live For First Time

Former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach performed his new single, "What Do I Got To Lose?", live for the first time during his February 24 concert at Palace Theatre in St. Paul, Minnesota. Fan-filmed video of the performance can be seen below (courtesy of Melvin Zoopers).

Bach released the official music video for "What Do I Got To Lose?" in December. The clip was directed by Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera.

"What Do I Got To Lose?" was co-written by Sebastian, Myles Kennedy (ALTER BRIDGE, SLASH) and Michael "Elvis" Baskette (MAMMOTH WVH, SLASH),the latter of whom also served as the track's producer. For the video, which shows Bach cruising through the desert in a convertible and performing with a full band, Sebastian was joined by his former SKID ROW bandmate, drummer Rob Affuso. The clip also features an appearance by actor and comedian Craig Gass and Sebastian's wife Suzanne, who plays a scantily clad car wash attendant.

"To me, 'What Do I Got To Lose?' is the perfect sentiment for me right now," Sebastian said about the track. "It's an anthem for coming back and crushing it. It's time to lay down the law and put the hammer down old school-style."

For the release of "What Do I Got To Lose?", the singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star, and actor teamed up with Reigning Phoenix Music. It marks Sebastian's first new music in ten years.

"I cannot express enough how happy I am to have a full and complete team of rock and roll professionals on my side with RPM music," Sebastian added. "We have been working on this record together for over eight years and I could not be more proud of the results."

Among the other musicians who have assisted Bach during the writing and recording process for his new music are Orianthi (ALICE COOPER, Michael Jackson),John 5 (ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON),Steve Stevens (Billy Idol),Devin Bronson, Brent Woods, Eli Santana and Jeremy Colson.

Four years ago, Sebastian told The Aquarian Weekly that his new album would be "heavy. In many ways it is my follow-up to [2007's] 'Angel Down'," he said. "I am trying to make the best record I have ever made. There will be a lot of heavy [music] coming your way."

Bach hasn't released a full-length disc since "Give 'Em Hell", which came out in March 2014. Like its predecessor, 2011's "Kicking & Screaming", the disc was released through Frontiers Music Srl, the Italian label which specializes in what's commonly called AOR, a term that once signified a popular radio format ("album-oriented rock") but nowadays applies to acts whose airplay is marginal.

Although Bach had said in some of his interviews a few years ago that his next record would be less musically aggressive and it would be "more uplifting and fun," he told WRIF in 2018 that he has since had a change of heart.

"Well, before [the new record deal] happened, I was thinking of doing more of an acoustic-based record because I've done a lot of solo records," he said. "I've done 'Angel Down', which I'm very proud of that album,. Then 'Kicking & Screaming', which is a great album. 'Give 'Em Hell'… Not to mention 'ABachalypse Now', which is a three-record set. 'Forever Wild' DVD, 'Bring 'Em Bach Alive!'… I've put out a lot of records. And putting out the last one, when I put so much time and effort into it and it doesn't get the attention that it deserves, for me as an artist, I'm, like, 'Fuck!' So I was, like, you know what? If I'm gonna put out another heavy metal, hard rock album, I need help. I need a company around me that's gonna put the same kind of attention and time and effort into it as I am. So now that looks like it's happening. So now I'm changing the way I'm looking at things."