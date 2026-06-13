Watch: Side Curtain Catches Fire At EVANESCENCE's Concert In Tampa

A curtain caught fire during EVANESCENCE's concert Friday night (June 12) in Tampa, Florida. The incident occurred nine songs into the band's headlining set at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre while the Amy Lee-fronted outfit was performing the track "Calm Down" from its recently released sixth studio album, "Sanctuary". At one point while EVANESCENCE was playing the song, a pyrotechnics display on the right side of the stage caused the curtains and part of the stagework to catch fire. Within seconds, a stagehand could be seen on video extinguishing the flames quickly using what appeared to be a water bottle. Thankfully, EVANESCENCE didn't even have to interrupt its performance, and most fans in attendance apparently didn't realize that a mishap had taken place.

The Tampa show was part of EVANESCENCE's 2026 North American tour, which kicked off Thursday night (June 11) at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida. The trek will run through an August 2 show in Clarkson, Michigan. A European tour will follow from early September through early October, after which EVANESCENCE will return to the U.S. for a special one-off gig at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on October 26. Special guests SPIRITBOX and NOVA TWINS are opening on the North American portion of the tour, and special guest Poppy will support on the Europe shows, with NOVA TWINS opening outside the U.K. K.Flay, who features on EVANESCENCE's "Fight Like A Girl" single, will open the U.K. shows. K.Flay will also support EVANESCENCE for their Red Rocks Amphitheatre concert.

EVANESCENCE has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1/£1/€1 from every ticket sold will support organizations providing humanitarian aid and medical relief to those in need around the world.

"Sanctuary" was released on June 5. The LP is available as a digital album, standard CD, deluxe CD and limited-edition box set. A double vinyl of the album will be released on September 4. The deluxe CD is exclusive to the EVANESCENCE store and includes a Blu-ray that contains a "Live In São Paulo" concert, documentary from EVANESCENCE's 2023 South America tour and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the "Who Will You Follow" video. The deluxe vinyl is also a webstore exclusive.

EVANESCENCE's recently released single "Who Will You Follow" was co-written and produced by Zakk Cervini (BAD OMENS, YUNGBLUD, BRING ME THE HORIZON, SPIRITBOX) and Jordan Fish (BRING ME THE HORIZON, Poppy, HOUSE OF PROTECTION, ARCHITECTS).

In a recent interview with Exclaim!, EVANESCENCE frontwoman Amy Lee stated about the current tour: "This is our new album tour; that's the whole point of the tour. I want to create this 'Sanctuary' world. I don't want to give that away, but we'll be playing almost the whole new album plus lots of other songs, so we're just finding a way to make it all work together and be one big, giant, gorgeous thing."

She added: "It's crazy and chaotic and I'm going a million miles an hour, but I'm inspired. As ideas come, I'm just throwing them at the amazing team we have working on all of this and creating a really special show like we've never done before."

In a separate interview with ABC Audio, Amy said that fans attending the trek can expect "the biggest show we've ever had."

"It's a lot of fun, it's a lot of work," Lee said. "We have a lot of new songs to learn. We're playing pretty much the whole new album, along with lots of other songs. It's gonna be probably our longest set."

Lee went on to say that her main goal with the tour is to "make people happy."

"I wanna bring some good to this time," Amy explained. "Give people a place of release, to fill up, to charge up, spiritually, emotionally, and feel empowered when they walk away."

"We're just trying to make something really good," she added. "I think we are. I'm very excited."