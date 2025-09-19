Watch: SLAYER Performs At 2025 LOUDER THAN LIFE Festival

SLAYER performed last night (Thursday, September 18) at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky. The show marked the reunited thrash metal pioneers' fourth full concert of 2025, following the band's appearances the 35,000-capacity Blackweir Fields in Cardiff, U.K., London, U.K.'s 45,000-capacity Finsbury Park, and the 100,000-capacity Festival D'été De Québec in Canada. SLAYER also helped celebrate BLACK SABBATH's incredible career by playing a six-song set at SABBATH's sold-out "Back To The Beginning" final concert on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

SLAYER was previously scheduled to play at the 2024 edition of the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, but that performance was canceled due to severe weather.

The lineup for all of SLAYER's comeback shows in 2024 and 2025 is the same as the one which last toured in 2019: guitarist Kerry King and drummer Paul Bostaph, along with bassist/vocalist Tom Araya and guitarist Gary Holt.

SLAYER's setlist for the 2025 Louder Than Life festival was as follows, according to Setlist.fm:

01. South Of Heaven

02. Repentless

03. Disciple

04. Die By The Sword

05. Jihad

06. War Ensemble

07. Chemical Warfare

08. Reborn

09. Mandatory Suicide

10. Born Of Fire

11. Dead Skin Mask

12. Spirit In Black

13. Hate Worldwide

14. Seasons In The Abyss

15. Hell Awaits

16. 213

17. Postmortem

18. Raining Blood

19. Black Magic

20. Angel Of Death

Fan-filmed video can be seen below.

SLAYER's only U.S. East Coast performance of 2025 will take place this Saturday, September 20 at Hershey, Pennsylvania's 30,000-seat Hersheypark Stadium. The concert will be hosted by WWE superstar Damian Priest, a well-known "metalhead" and a longtime SLAYER fan. Priest's signature "finisher" is SLAYER's "South Of Heaven", and SLAYER's Kerry King provided guitar for Priest's "Rise For The Night" theme. Also scheduled to appear at the event are KNOCKED LOOSE, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, POWER TRIP, CAVALERA (exclusively performing SEPULTURA's "Chaos A.D." album) and EXODUS (performing "Bonded By Blood" album).

In an interview with Australia's Metal Roos, King spoke about SLAYER's future plans, following the band's two festival appearances in September 2024 and October 2024 after a five-year hiatus. He said: "We're never gonna tour again. We're never gonna make a record again. Mark my word: we're never gonna make a record again, we're never gonna tour again. Because that was the last thing. We said [back in 2018], 'This is our final tour.' It took five years for us to come and say, 'Hey, here's a couple of shows, five-year anniversary.'"

Elaborating on the significance of SLAYER's comeback live performances more than four decades after the band's formation, Kerry said: "I think it's really cool. A lot of fans are into it. There's gonna be haters who say, 'Oh, they retired.' Yeah. Whatever. This is all about celebration. Say a kid was 10 years old when we retired. Now he's 15, 16. [It's his] first opportunity to see us. I think that's important."

King also touched upon the fact that SLAYER's reunion shows were announced just a couple of weeks after he went public with the details of his new solo band and debut solo album. He said: "The [SLAYER] announcement timing was not my favorite, but my band was doing its thing. The festivals SLAYER agreed to play, they wanted to release [the information about us playing there], they wanted to announce [it]. So, the timing wasn't in my favor, but everything went [as it did], and here we are in Australia [with my new band] kicking ass."

Kerry reflected on SLAYER's two reunion performances last fall — on September 22, 2024 at the Riot Fest in Chicago, Illinois and on October 10, 2024 at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California — during a separate interview with Brian Slagel, CEO of Metal Blade Records, for the "100 Songs That Define Heavy Metal" podcast. Regarding how he felt going into the Riot Fest gig, King said: "It's kind of like when we did the first 'Big Four' show, I said, 'This is gonna be really cool for the fans, and it'll be good to see the guys.' And that's about all I gave it. But then we actually played the show and a handful more shows, and I said, 'You know what? This is really cool for me.' And I didn't expect that. And I didn't expect that when we did the Chicago show [SLAYER at Riot Fest]. I went with the exact same idea. I'm, like, 'This is gonna be really cool for the fans, especially fans that were too young to see us.' And I hit the stage and I got goosebumps. I'm, like, 'This is way bigger than I ever gave it credit for.' … [And] we've got a lot of history in Chicago too, so for the reunion show to be there, it was pretty epic. And the response was over the top. It was way overwhelming."

King's debut solo album, "From Hell I Rise", came out in May 2024 via Reigning Phoenix Music.