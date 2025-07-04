Watch: SLAYER Plays First Concert Of 2025 In Cardiff, United Kingdom

Reactivated thrash metal legends SLAYER played their first show of 2025 and their first United Kingdom concert in six years Thursday night (July 3) at the 35,000-capacity Blackweir Fields in Cardiff. Support at the gig came from AMON AMARTH, ANTHRAX, MASTODON and HATEBREED .

The Blackweir Fields concert and the July 6 date at London's 45,000-capacity Finsbury Park mark the biggest shows SLAYER has ever played in the U.K. and the only headline shows they will play in Europe in 2025.

According to WalesOnline, some SLAYER fans who bought tickets at much higher prices were upset after tickets for the show were made available on Ticketmaster for as little as £20 (approximately $27) for "general admission standing".

One fan told WalesOnline: "A lot of fans are angry. We all paid £103 upwards for tickets. True fans purchased these, a lot of us struggle to get by each month and want to go to events. A few weeks ago Download [festival] offered 50% off SLAYER tickets, then Ticketmaster sent an email for 50% off. Now they are 80% off. This is so disheartening to the fans. Fans that paid full price think we should get a 50% refund or a free T-shirt. Some incentive, not drink vouchers as many like myself don't drink or won't as they'll be driving. Selling cheaper tickets because it doesn't sell out due to a venue we all knew to be too big for SLAYER is not fair."

SLAYER's setlist for the Cardiff concert was as follows:

01. South Of Heaven

02. Repentless

03. Disciple

04. Die By The Sword

05. Jihad

06. War Ensemble

07. Chemical Warfare

08. Reborn

09. Mandatory Suicide

10. Born Of Fire

11. Dead Skin Mask

12. Spirit In Black (first time live since 2017)

13. Hate Worldwide

14. Seasons In The Abyss

15. Hell Awaits

16. 213

17. Postmortem

18. Raining Blood

19. Black Magic

20. Angel Of Death

Fan-filmed video can be seen below.

In a recent interview with Australia's Metal Roos, SLAYER guitarist Kerry King spoke about the band's future plans, following SLAYER's two festival appearances in September 2024 and October 2024 after a five-year hiatus. He said: "We're never gonna tour again. We're never gonna make a record again. Mark my word: we're never gonna make a record again, we're never gonna tour again. Because that was the last thing. We said [back in 2018], 'This is our final tour.' It took five years for us to come and say, 'Hey, here's a couple of shows, five-year anniversary.'"

Elaborating on the significance of SLAYER's comeback live performances more than four decades after the band's formation, Kerry said: "I think it's really cool. A lot of fans are into it. There's gonna be haters who say, 'Oh, they retired.' Yeah. Whatever. This is all about celebration. Say a kid was 10 years old when we retired. Now he's 15, 16. [It's his] first opportunity to see us. I think that's important."

King also touched upon the fact that SLAYER's reunion shows were announced just a couple of weeks after he went public with the details of his new solo band and debut solo album. He said: "The [SLAYER] announcement timing was not my favorite, but my band was doing its thing. The festivals SLAYER agreed to play, they wanted to release [the information about us playing there], they wanted to announce [it]. So, the timing wasn't in my favor, but everything went [as it did], and here we are in Australia [with my new band] kicking ass."

Kerry reflected on SLAYER's two reunion performances last fall — on September 22, 2024 at the Riot Fest in Chicago, Illinois and on October 10, 2024 at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California — during a recent interview with Brian Slagel, CEO of Metal Blade Records, for the recently launched "100 Songs That Define Heavy Metal" podcast. Regarding how he felt going into the Riot Fest gig, King said: "It's kind of like when we did the first 'Big Four' show, I said, 'This is gonna be really cool for the fans, and it'll be good to see the guys.' And that's about all I gave it. But then we actually played the show and a handful more shows, and I said, 'You know what? This is really cool for me.' And I didn't expect that. And I didn't expect that when we did the Chicago show [SLAYER at Riot Fest]. I went with the exact same idea. I'm, like, 'This is gonna be really cool for the fans, especially fans that were too young to see us.' And I hit the stage and I got goosebumps. I'm, like, 'This is way bigger than I ever gave it credit for.' … [And] we've got a lot of history in Chicago too, so for the reunion show to be there, it was pretty epic. And the response was over the top. It was way overwhelming."

At Riot Fest and Aftershock, SLAYER ran through a 20-song set that included opener "South Of Heaven", "Seasons In The Abyss", "Angel Of Death", "Hell Awaits", "Raining Blood" and the title track of SLAYER's final album, "Repentless".

SLAYER was also scheduled to play at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky on September 27, 2024, but that performance was canceled due to severe weather.

The lineup for SLAYER's comeback was the same as the one which last toured in 2019: King and drummer Paul Bostaph, along with Araya and guitarist Gary Holt.

King's debut solo album, "From Hell I Rise", came out in May 2024 via Reigning Phoenix Music.

In a separate interview with Luiz Cesar Pimentel of Brazil's Cucamonga, King was asked how the 2013 death of the band's founding guitarist Jeff Hanneman affected his relationship with Araya. Kerry responded: "I think Jeff's passing weighed harder on Tom than it did me. And I don't mean that from any kind of friendship perspective. It's just my taking wasn't as bad as Tom took it. Of course it was horrible, and no one ever wanted that to happen, but it really weighed on Tom. I think that's what led to him wanting to retire earlier than me, because I think he felt the band was different. But then, out of nowhere, Tom decided he wanted to play some [SLAYER] shows last year, and I went, 'Well, I never wanted to stop playing shows. So, yeah, let's try it out.'"

King continued: "Just like it was in [the earlier years of] SLAYER, [Tom and I] don't talk on the phone. We rarely text each other. And that's just because when you're together for 40 years — he became a very different person. He's not the guy I started the band with. Not personally — just him; he's a different person. I basically stayed very similar to who I've been in my twenties. And I like Tom. We're cool. We got together [last year to rehearse for the SLAYER reunion concerts]. It wasn't weird. We did those two shows [at Riot Fest in Chicago and Aftershock festival in Sacramento]. He was super happy. We got together after the second one, had a shot after the show. He'll drink tequila and I love tequila, so that's what we had. And I think the first idea to play [with SLAYER again] this year was for the [Louder Than Life festival] show we missed last year 'cause of the hurricane. So we rebooked that and [I] said, 'If we never play another show, I wanna make that right with the promoter,' because it wasn't our fault. But he wanted us to play. So we're playing there this year. And this year we get to play that BLACK SABBATH show [in early July in Birmingham, United Kingdom]. I can't fucking wait."

In January 2011 Hanneman contracted necrotizing fasciitis, also known as flesh-eating disease, from a spider bite in his backyard. The infection ravaged the flesh and tissues of Hanneman's arm, leading to numerous surgeries, skin grafts and intense periods of rehab that forced him into semi-retirement and left him near death at several points.

Hanneman eventually died in May 2013 from alcohol-related cirrhosis of the liver. He is credited for writing many of SLAYER's classic songs, including "Angel Of Death" and "South Of Heaven".

Back in February 2024, Kerry was asked by Rolling Stone how he found out Araya wanted to retire. King said at the time: "We were on tour and some kid was interviewing him, and he said something about, 'I've got to get together with Kerry and talk before we talk about the next record.' He should have just said, 'I'm probably not going to do another record,' or had that conversation with me before he mentioned anything like that. I was just assuming, 'Oh fuck, what's this going to be?' And it was, 'I'm done.' Not what I expected. But if you made that decision, I'm not going to try to talk you out of it because your heart's not going to be in it anyway."

Regarding why Araya had decided to retire, King said: "I think just the wear and tear of the road. I think he wanted to be home. None of us are real spotlight seekers, but he's certainly not. And when Jeff was around, he was like a hermit. He did not want fame. I tolerate fame. Somebody's got to be that guy."

Kerry also confirmed that personality differences contributed to SLAYER's eventual split.

"Me and Tom have never been on the same page," he said. "Like if I want a chocolate shake, he wants a vanilla shake. 'Kerry, what color is the sky?' Blue. 'Tom, what color is the sky?' White. We're just different people. The further on in years we got, it just became more.

"Am I going to hang out with Tom? He likes tequila a little bit and I'm a big tequila-head, so I'll have my shot with him, and we'll part ways," he continued. "We're not going to hang out or anything because we are very different people. And together, we made great music and a great live show."

Rolling Stone asked King if his and Araya's differing political ideologies played a part in SLAYER's split. In 2017, Araya used SLAYER's official Instagram account to make a post about then newly elected U.S. president Donald Trump, stirring up a huge backlash from the band's fanbase.

"I was super pissed off at that — but not enough to fucking quit my band," King said of the incident. "I was like, 'Dude, that's what your personal social media is for. You're the only one in this band that gives a shit about this idiot, and when you put it up there, we're all backing him.' And I am not [backing Trump], Gary's [Holt, SLAYER guitarist] not, Paul [Bostaph, SLAYER drummer] is not. That's your opinion, not ours. I would never do that to you."

Prior to SLAYER's 2024 reunion, King told Rolling Stone that he and Tom had not had any contact since the last show of SLAYER's farewell tour in 2019. "Not even a text. Not even an e-mail," he said. "I've talked to everybody else from the band on the phone, text, or e-mail. If Tom hit me up, I'd probably respond. It probably depends on what he hit me up for, but I don't wish him dead at this moment."

SLAYER's only U.S. East Coast performance in 2025 will take place on Saturday, September 20, 2025 at Hershey, Pennsylvania's 30,000-seat Hersheypark Stadium.