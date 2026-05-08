Watch: SOCIAL DISTORTION Performs 'Born To Kill' On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

SOCIAL DISTORTION was the featured musical guest on last night's (Thursday, May 7) episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" The band performed the song "Born To Kill", which is the title track of SOCIAL DISTORTION's long-awaited eighth album, to be released on May 8 via Epitaph Records.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

"Born To Kill" is more than the conclusion to a 15-year wait between SOCIAL DISTORTION albums, it's a revelation: 11 songs of pure, unadulterated rock fury, joy and catharsis, all imbued with the signature blend of defiance and world-weariness that has made frontman Mike Ness a poet and sage to the dispossessed for more than 40 years.

Hailed by Rolling Stone as "still full of piss and vinegar," "Born To Kill" wastes no time letting the listener know where its heart is: its hard-charging title track — surpassing four million streams in the month since it dropped — paying respects to Lou Reed ("Rock 'n' Roll Animal gonna come your way!") and Iggy and THE STOOGES ("The agenda is yeah to Search and Destroy") and lionizing David Bowie ("It's a Rock 'n' Roll Suicide") on "Partners In Crime". This is a man, a band, and a record that wear their influences proudly while creating timeless anthems and ballads that chart SOCIAL DISTORTION's path forward while celebrating its storied past.

The track listing for "Born To Kill" is:

01. Born To Kill

02. No Way Out

03. The Way Things Were

04. Tonight

05. Partners In Crime

06. Crazy Dreamer

07. Wicked Game

08. Walk Away (Don't Look Back)

09. Never Goin' Back Again

10. Don't Keep Me Hanging On

11. Over You

Co-produced by Ness and Dave Sardy, and featuring guest appearances from Benmont Tench of TOM PETTY AND THE HEARTBREAKERS and Lucinda Williams, and collaborative cover art by Ness and Shepard Fairey, "Born To Kill" is the latest installment in a remarkable catalog that spans nearly three generations, including "Mommy's Little Monster" (1983),"Prison Bound" (1988),the RIAA-gold-certified "Social Distortion" (1990) and "Somewhere Between Heaven And Hell" (1992),"White Light, White Heat, White Trash" (1996),"Sex, Love And Rock 'N' Roll" (2004) and "Hard Times And Nursery Rhymes" (2011).

SOCIAL DISTORTION will promote "Born To Kill" with an extensive North American tour, featuring support from THE DESCENDENTS and THE CHATS. The tour recently added four new shows in July, and runs through October 3 in San Diego. THE DESCENDENTS and THE CHATS support from August 25 through October 3. Support for the July dates is to be determined.