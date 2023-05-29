Watch STEEL PANTHER Perform On Season Premiere Of 'America's Got Talent'

California glam metal jokesters STEEL PANTHER performed the song "Eyes Of A Panther" on the season premiere of "America's Got Talent". Video of their appearance can be seen below.

The eighteenth season of "America's Got Talent" premieres Tuesday, May 30 at 8/7c on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock. The show began filming auditions the weekend of March 25, with judges Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara sharing plenty of photos and videos from set on Instagram.

STEEL PANTHER announced its "America's Got Talent" appearance on May 24, tweeting: "LOOK OUT! @AGT is about to get a whole lot more metal!" and sharing a photo of guitarist Satchel, singer Michael Starr, bassist Spyder and drummer Stix Zadinia on the "America's Got Talent" set. "Don't miss the SEASON PREMIERE NEXT TUESDAY (5/30) at 8PM local!!"

STEEL PANTHER will embark on the next U.S. leg of its "On The Prowl" tour this summer. The 22-city trek will kick off on July 13 in Huntington, New York and wrap up on August 19 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The tour will make stops in Richmond, Virginia; Charleston, South Carolina; New Orleans, Louisiana and Ventura, California, to name a few.

STEEL PANTHER's sixth studio album, "On The Prowl", was released in February.

In September, STEEL PANTHER announced the addition of Spyder as the band's new bassist.

The group's music has been described as "VAN HALEN meets MÖTLEY CRÜE meets RATT meets 'Wayne's World', complete with operatic shrieks, misogyny, shredding guitar solos and libidinal overdrive."

Fifteen years ago, STEEL PANTHER changed its name from METAL SKOOL to its current moniker and shifted the focus of its act from '80s metal covers to originals.

In a recent interview with Germany's Rock Antenne, Starr was asked if he ever gets "bored of being a parody of rock bands." He responded: "I love playing heavy metal. It's the most exciting job in the world for me. I've always dreamed about doing this — being on stage and being able to go all over the world with my buddies and play for people that like our music. It's really cool.

"Before we got signed by Universal, we were writing songs, and they were going, 'No. No. No.' They never signed us," he continued. "And then finally we were, like, 'You know what? Fuck it! We're gonna sing about what we wanna sing about. We're gonna sing about what we're thinking.' And once we did that, we got signed right away and we put out 'Death To All But Metal', and the rest is history.

"So, I don't care if people think it's a joke or a parody or whatever — who fucking cares?" he added. "It's STEEL PANTHER at the end of the day.

"No, I'm not bored. I love it."