Watch: STEPHEN PEARCY Performs RATT Classics In Big Flats, New York

The DarthNimmer YouTube channel has uploaded video of Stephen Pearcy's July 8 concert at the Tag's Summer Stage in Big Flats, New York. Check out the clips below.

As the founder, lead singer, and songwriter of the metal rock band RATT, Pearcy led his creation to mega multi-platinum success year after year from 1984 to 1991. RATT climbed up the charts with "Out Of The Cellar", which generated Top 10 singles followed by sold-out tours throughout the world. Throughout RATT's nearly four decades of success with Pearcy at its helm, they released eight albums and played thousands of shows worldwide all the while selling over 20 million records.

Pearcy has released five solo albums so far: "Social Intercourse" (2002),"Fueler" (2004),"Under My Skin" (2008),"Smash" (2017) and "View To A Thrill" (2018).

Pearcy and bassist Juan Croucier are the sole remaining original members in RATT's most recent lineup, which made its live debut in July 2018 in Mulvane, Kansas. Joining them in the band were drummer Pete Holmes (BLACK 'N BLUE, RATT'S JUAN CROUCIER) and guitarists Jordan Ziff (RAZER) and Frankie Lindia.

In January 2021, Pearcy told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that he was open to the idea of making a new RATT album with all the surviving members of the band's classic lineup.

RATT hasn't released any new music since 2010's "Infestation" LP.

Last month, singer Pearcy spoke to Matt Pinfield of 95.5 KLOS's "New & Approved" series about his upcoming collection of music, "Legacy", which is due later in the year via Golden Robot Records. According to Stephen, the set will include never-before-heard RATT songs, solo tracks, re-recordings and new versions of previously released tunes.

Stephen said: "I've done five solo records. And the other one's ready to go, the sixth one. I have a record coming out, called 'Legacy', on an Australian label, Golden Robot, probably in the next few months. And it's songs from my career — 1977 to present day. And it's gonna be insane, because I'm unleashing some songs — the last song Warren [DeMartini, RATT guitarist] and I wrote; the last song Robbin [Crosby, late RATT guitarist] and I wrote years ago, some live RATT that nobody's heard. I have some songs going on there that'll blow minds. And it's a special thing. It's called 'Legacy'. You can look for that soon. And then the [new] solo record eventually."

Last November, Pearcy told Shawn Ratches of Laughingmonkeymusic that he was "putting the finishing touches on" "Legacy". He added: "The problem I was having was a good one, because there was so much music to choose from through my history of music and catalog — quality stuff, not just hissy-hissy scratchy LP or cassette, whatever form it was recorded. We're taking time with it. It's kind of a story, actually, because there's some stuff like interluding into songs, and you hear us discussing rearranging 'Wanted Man' — early stuff, like in 1983 or [198]2. I mean, it's crazy. But it's all good. My problem was picking songs. Now, I've got it, so there'll probably be a part two."

He continued: "Not most, but some of the stuff that I've got were from bootleggers. And I'm the best bootlegger out there for RATT, or anything that I do, so I pretty much found the same thing but in better quality. Going back to, like, in the '80s, you'd get these double-album live bootlegs in Germany and Japan. I've got all those."