Watch: STEVE VAI Opens The Doors To His Private 'Harmony Hut' Studio

Los Angeles–based art collective SceneFour has teamed up with guitar icon Steve Vai to release the first installment of an exclusive two-part webisode series, "Inside The Harmony Hut". The collaboration grants fans unprecedented access to Vai's creative sanctuary, highlighting the instruments, stories, and inspirations that have defined his legendary career.

The webisode is now streaming below. Stay tuned for part two, coming soon.

The video features Steve Vai reflecting on guitars personally gifted to him by legends such as Yngwie Malmsteen, Joe Satriani, Mick Mars and Frank Zappa. He also takes viewers on a guided tour of his expansive wall of instruments, sharing the history, significance, and unique character that make each one a standout piece in his collection.

More than just a look at the instruments, the video captures Vai's artistry and personality, making it essential viewing for music enthusiasts, collectors, and fans of rock guitar history. From the craftsmanship of each guitar to the stories and memories they hold, Vai provides an intimate glimpse into the world of a guitarist whose influence has spanned decades and genres.

Earlier this year, Vai announced his collaboration with SceneFour on his first-ever guitar art collection, "The Story Of Light", which transforms Vai's iconic live fretboard performances, from his legendary multi-neck Hydra Guitar to the shimmering reflections of his custom "Mirror Ball" Universe Disco Ball guitar, designed by Vai and built by Ibanez for WHITESNAKE's 1990 "Slip Of The Tongue" tour into groundbreaking light-based artworks.

"The Story Of Light" features five electrifying, exclusive works: Hydralux, Aetherflow, Lumen Draconis, Noctilux, and Velorum. Each piece is offered in highly limited editions, individually numbered and personally signed by Steve Vai, and is available now.

This collection is about letting people see the music, not just hear it. Each piece tells a story, not only through the notes, but through the energy behind them.

Vai comments: "I'm very happy to announce my collaboration with SceneFour to create some unique art pieces that capture performance in exotic light streams. They call it 'Rhythmic Expressionism', and we utilized their light capturing technique while I performed on the Hydra. Enjoy."

Ravi Dosaj, SceneFour art director, states: "Vai's dexterity and precision come to life on the canvas, igniting the viewer's retina. It's a honor to do this art with Vai."

Robert Bolger, SceneFour's head of A&R, says: "I'm really impressed with how these pieces turned out. Ravi really outdid himself. These works are very intoxicating to look at, Steve's fans and individuals who exhibit a deep appreciation and passion for art will be captivated by them. I'm really thrilled to be working with the legendary guitar wizard Steve Vai."

SceneFour is primarily known as the team responsible for the "Rhythmic Expressionism" medium, having released art collections over the last several years with a highly select group of drum and guitar legends, including Joe Satriani, Yngwie Malmsteen, Al Di Meola, Steve Lukather (TOTO),Steve Morse (ex-DEEP PURPLE),Carl Palmer (EMERSON, LAKE & PALMER, ASIA),Bill Ward (BLACK SABBATH),Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS),Rick Allen (DEF LEPPARD),Stewart Copeland (THE POLICE) and Dave Lombardo (SLAYER).

SceneFour goes beyond traditional art by deconstructing these "musical fingerprints" into individual color channels, which are then expertly manipulated and often reordered to create visually stunning and mind-altering effects. This approach offers viewers an immersive, multi-sensory experience, blending music with visual art to redefine how creativity is perceived and providing a dynamic way to connect with the essence of music.

For more information, visit www.vaiarts.com.

Vai joined WHITESNAKE after Adrian Vandenberg was sidelined due to a hand injury. The "Slip Of The Tongue" album and tour marked a shift toward a more technical, virtuosic guitar style, with Vai recording the majority of the guitar parts.