Watch: STRYPER Kicks Off Latin American Tour In Monterrey With Fill-In Guitarist HOWIE SIMON

Christian metallers STRYPER kicked off their 2025 Latin American tour this past Friday (July 11) at Escenario GNP Seguros in Monterrey, Mexico. Fan-filmed video of the concert can be seen below.

As previously reported, STRYPER guitarist Oz Fox is sitting out the trek on advice of his doctor.

The 64-year-old musician, who underwent a brain surgery in May 2024, is once again being temporarily replaced by Howie Simon (JEFF SCOTT SOTO, GRAHAM BONNET),who previously filled in for Fox on several tours in the past.

When Oz's absence from STRYPER's Latin American tour was first announced on July 7, the band said in a statement: "Following recent medical advice, Oz Fox has been advised to avoid extended or intense touring. With his full support, STRYPER will tour Latin America this summer with guitarist Howie Simon, who has filled in previously. Oz may still be able to join us for occasional one-off or weekend shows, but longer trips are not recommended. We appreciate your prayers for Oz and his medical team, and we look forward to seeing you in July."

STRYPER frontman Michael Sweet added in a Facebook post: "Keep up your prayers for Oz Fox".

Oz's brain surgery forced him to sit out STRYPER's spring 2024 "To Hell With The Amps" acoustic tour.

In 2018, Fox fell during an onstage performance as a result of a seizure. Doctors soon discovered the musician had two tumors in his brain. By August 2019, Fox said the tumors had grown.

Fox's two tumors — one by his ear and the other in the back of his brain — were discovered when he suffered his first seizure in August 2018 while performing with SIN CITY SINNERS at Harrah's in Las Vegas.

In October 2020, Fox was briefly hospitalized after suffering another massive seizure.

Within weeks of Fox's original August 2018 seizure, STRYPER toured Australia and Japan as a three-piece, and later recruited Simon to fill in while Fox was unable to go on the road.

STRYPER's latest album, "When We Were Kings", came out last September via Frontiers Music Srl.

STRYPER's 40th-anniversary tour took place last fall.

Formed 42 years ago, STRYPER's name comes from Isaiah 53:5, which states: "But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed."

STRYPER's other albums include "To Hell With The Devil", "Second Coming", "No More Hell To Pay", "Fallen", "God Damn Evil", "Even The Devil Believes" and "The Final Battle".

Oz is joined in STRYPER by Michael Sweet (guitar, vocals),Robert Sweet (drums) and Perry Richardson (bass).