Watch: TESLA Launches Fall 2025 Las Vegas Residency

Legendary rockers TESLA kicked off their latest Las Vegas residency Friday night (October 17) at the House Of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort And Casino.

During this exclusive five-day run of shows, TESLA is touching all sides of its unique discography, including the heavier edge of electric songs like "Modern Day Cowboy", "Hang Tough" and "Edison's Medicine", as well as the band's acoustic-driven songs such as "Signs" and "Love Song" (two Top 10 Billboard-charting hits).

The Tom deBlonk channel on YouTube has uploaded video of Friday night's entire concert. Check it out below.

Featured songs:

00:48 Modern Day Cowboy

06:15 Hang Tough

10:58 Edison's Medicine

17:09 All About Love

21:59 I Love You (CLIMAX BLUES BAND cover)

26:54 Give A Little Bit (SUPERTRAMP cover)

31:30 Forever More

36:44 Heaven's Trail (No Way Out)

42:20 Frank Hannon Solo intro

44:05 Miles Away

50:25 Changes

55:41 Paradise ("Five Man Acoustical Jam" version)

1:01:35.89 Call It What You Want

1:06:37.42 What You Give

1:14:16.40 Love Song

1:21:59.45 Little Suzi (PH.D cover)

1:27:57.15 Signs (FIVE MAN ELECTRIC JAM cover)

"Tesla: The Las Vegas Residency" will run for four more shows, taking place on October 18, 22, 24 and 25, 2025 at 8:30 p.m.

TESLA previously held a residency at the House Of Blues in April 2024.

When "Tesla: The Las Vegas Residency" was first announced, TESLA bassist Brian Wheat said in a statement: "We're very excited to be coming back to Las Vegas. We'll be playing some new songs and keep it real!!!"

TESLA's latest six-song EP, "All About Love", was released last November. The EP includes four versions of "All About Love" (acoustic, electric, hybrid, live); a live version of "Walk Away", a concert favorite from "Reel To Real, Vol. 1"; and another new song, "From The Heart", an instrumental track by guitarist Frank Hannon.

Some fans criticized TESLA for adopting a 1980s-style polished production for its latest album, 2019's "Shock". The follow-up to June 2014's "Simplicity" was helmed by DEF LEPPARD guitarist Phil Collen, whose own group is no stranger to slicked-up, glossy-sounding recordings.

In September 2023, TESLA released the official music video for its cover of AEROSMITH's "S.O.S. (Too Bad)". The song is a bonus track on TESLA's live album, "Full Throttle Live!", which arrived in May 2023. The LP included the band's "Time To Rock!" single, plus other songs, all recorded in August 2022 at Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis, South Dakota.

In September 2021, original TESLA drummer Troy Luccketta announced that he would "take a little time from the road" to spend with family and friends. He has since been replaced at TESLA's gigs and in the recording studio by Steve Brown, the younger brother of former DOKKEN drummer Mick Brown.

TESLA's debut album, 1986's "Mechanical Resonance", went platinum on the strength of the hits "Modern Day Cowboy" and "Little Suzi". The 1989 follow-up album, "The Great Radio Controversy", produced five hits, including "Heaven's Trail (No Way Out)" and "Love Song", which hit the pop Top Ten.