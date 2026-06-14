Watch: THE BLACK CROWES Perform Cover Of LED ZEPPELIN's 'The Rover' In New York City

THE BLACK CROWES played a cover of LED ZEPPELIN's "The Rover" live for the first time ever during their concert Saturday (June 13) at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York. Video of the performance can be seen below (courtesy of Ghost Video channel on YouTube).

The Forest Hills gig was part of THE BLACK CROWES' "Southern Hospitality" co-headlining tour with WHISKEY MYERS, which kicked off on May 17 in Austin, Texas.

THE BLACK CROWES' 2026 touring lineup consists of the Robinson brothers Chris (vocals) and Rich (guitar) alongside drummer Cully Symington, keyboardist Erik Deutsch and guitarist Nico Bereciartua. Longtime bassist Sven Pipien is sitting out the tour and is being replaced by Mark "Muddy" Dutton of BURNING TREE.

THE BLACK CROWES' latest studio album, "A Pound Of Feathers", came out on March 13 via Silver Arrow Records. The 11-song set was recorded over a 10-day period in Nashville with Grammy-winning producer Jay Joyce, and with only Symington, the band's drummer since 2023, joining Rich and Chris in the studio.

Regarding the songwriting process for "A Pound Of Feathers", Rich Robinson told The News-Herald: "There are new songs on there that I would have never written before, like 'Doomsday Doggerel', 'Eros Blues' and 'High And Lonesome'. We kind of went way back to our original roots. What's interesting, the way we recorded it was a little bit different, too. There was an excitement to it because we're working and creating in real time. It just made it really fast and fun, which is ultimately what I think comes across."

On the topic of whether THE BLACK CROWES should be considered a jam band — considering that they play a different set night after night — Rich said: "We're a rock 'n' roll band. Jam bands typically don't have songs. Jam bands typically focus on jamming, so I think we're a rock 'n' roll band that jams. And our jams always came from the place kind of like where THE [ROLLING] STONES or ZEPPELIN would jam. We grew up on that. THE ALLMAN BROTHERS jam, but they also had amazing songs. So it's hard to classify us specifically as just a jam band."

Founded by brothers Chris and Rich Robinson, THE BLACK CROWES make music for the mavericks, playing rock 'n' roll that's hip-swinging and heavy, dirty and debonaire, bluesy and ballsy, ecstatic and electrifying, and soulful and soaring. They don't fall in line, and they never cared to either. Instead, they're right at home with the outsiders, the drifters, the lost souls, the hustlers, and the hellraisers who inhabit timeless tunes like "She Talks To Angels", "Hard To Handle", "Wiser Time", "Twice As Hard" and "Black Moon Creeping". No matter where culture went, the multiplatinum Grammy Award-nominated group fearlessly charted their own course, taking flight with the five-times-platinum "Shake Your Money Maker" and never coming back down. Their path twisted and turned from seminal records a la the two-times-platinum Billboard 200 No. 1 LP "The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion" and gold-certified follow-up "Amorica" to a once-in-a-lifetime jaunt with Jimmy Page and accompanying gold-certified live record "Live At The Greek". The band's lore expanded with the chart-shaking "Warpaint" and "Before The Frost…Until The Freeze". Another generation fell under their spell as they launched their biggest headline tour yet to celebrate "Shake Your Money Maker"'s 30th birthday. They lit up the next chapter with 2024's "Happiness Bastards" — which garnered a 2025 Grammy Award nod for "Best Rock Album". Between widespread critical praise, they even picked up 2025 and 2026 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nominations.