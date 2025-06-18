Watch: THE OFFSPRING Performs Four Songs On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Punk rock legends THE OFFSPRING were the musical guests on last night's (Tuesday, June 17) episode of ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" The band played four songs: "Come Out And Play" (the only track which was televised),"You're Gonna Go Far, Kid", "The Kids Aren't Alright" and "Lookin' Out For #1". Video of the entire four-song performance can be seen below.

THE OFFSPRING recently announced the North American leg of its "Supercharged Worldwide In '25" tour. The 34-date run, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on Friday, July 11 in West Palm Beach and will continue across the country to some of its most iconic venues, including New York's Northwell at Jones Beach Theater on August 3, Kia Forum in Los Angeles on August 29 and more. Joining on the tour on all dates will be two special guests: JIMMY EAT WORLD and NEW FOUND GLORY.

The tour will also offer a VIP package and experience for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The package includes premium tickets, rideshare voucher, VIP exclusive tour poster, limited edition gift pack and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

The tour celebrates an incredible year for THE OFFSPRING as they released their latest "Supercharged" album, reached historic milestones (with multiple songs joining the coveted Spotify Billions Chart),touring around the globe (joined by some pretty famous special guests) and their song "Make It All Right" hit No. 1 on not only the Alternative Rock chart but the Alternative Airplay chart, Active Rock chart and the Billboard Rock & Alternative Airplay chart. The band continued to cement their legacy as one of the most popular punk bands of all time as they performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", "CBS This Morning" and were featured in Men's Health, USA Today, Billboard, "Artist Friendly With Joel Madden", "Bertcast With Brett Kreischer" and more.

THE OFFSPRING is an American punk rock band from Garden Grove, California, formed in 1984. Originally formed under the name MANIC SUBSIDAL, the band's lineup consists of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Dexter Holland, lead guitarist Noodles, bassist Todd Morse, drummer Brandon Pertzborn and multi-instrumentalist Jonah Nimoy. Over the course of their longstanding career, they have released ten studio albums. THE OFFSPRING is often credited — alongside fellow California bands GREEN DAY and RANCID — for reviving mainstream interest in punk rock in the 1990s. They have sold over 40 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling rock bands in history.