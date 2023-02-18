  • facebook
Watch THE WINERY DOGS Perform In Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania

February 18, 2023

Fan-filmed video of THE WINERY DOGS' February 16 concert at Penn's Peak in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania can be seen below (courtesy of the Jim PowersYouTube channel).

THE WINERY DOGS is the powerhouse trio consisting of guitarist/vocalist Richie Kotzen, bassist/vocalist Billy Sheehan and drummer/vocalist Mike Portnoy.

The band is touring in support of its third album, "III", which arrived on February 3 via THE WINERY DOGS' Three Dog Music label (via Burnside Distribution/The Orchard). Following in the footsteps of their first two albums, "III" was once again produced by THE WINERY DOGS and mixed by longtime band associate Jay Ruston.

In a recent interview with Robert Cavuoto of Myglobalmind, Portnoy said that THE WINERY DOGS could not exist without any one of its three members. He explained: "[That's] especially [true] with a trio. I mean, if you have a band of four or five people, maybe you could sub somebody out if somebody's sick or somebody can't do a tour or whatever. But when you're down to only three people, those are usually three distinctive personalities. You look at RUSH, look at ZZ TOP, look at THE POLICE, look at KING'S X — I mean, these power trios… CREAM… You have to have those three personalities to make up that sound and style. And it's the same with THE WINERY DOGS. I don't think we could sub out any of us for a show or for a tour. It has to be Mike, Billy and Richie or it can't be THE WINERY DOGS."

"III" is the follow-up to the band's critically acclaimed and Billboard-charting album "Hot Streak", which was released October 2, 2015 on Loud & Proud Records via RED (a division of Sony Music Entertainment). After landing in the Top Five on many of Amazon's pre-order charts, including No. 1 on the Amazon BestSellers/Hard Rock chart and No. 1 on the Amazon Pre-Orders/Hard Rock Albums charts, it sold 30% more than their 2013 self-titled debut, landing them on various Billboard album charts including No. 2 on "Top Current Alternative Albums," No. 5 on "Top Current Hard Music" and "Top Hard Music Albums," No. 6 on "Top Current Rock Albums" and "Album Core / Genre Rock," No. 15 "Top Current Physical Albums," No. 16 "Top Current Albums," and No. 30 on the "Top 200 Albums" chart.

Upon its release, "Hot Streak" racked up rave reviews. Allmusic.com hailed, "'Hot Streak' is the trio's second album, and its loose, friendly feel shows that the trio doesn't feel compelled to rely on instrumental pyrotechnics. The bluesy, soulful 'Think it Over' would appeal to those who admire THE ALLMAN BROTHERS, while 'Captain Love' shows that the band also has some hard rock energy to unleash, and the title track lets fly some of the technical proficiency that its members are known for." And GuitarInternational.com praised, "'Hot Streak' picks up where their debut CD left off, but showcases the band coming into their own with straight-ahead rockers like 'Oblivion', 'Captain Love' and 'Devil You Know'."

