Watch: TOM MORELLO Joined By GARY CHERONE And NUNO BETTENCOURT For Performance Of AUDIOSLAVE's 'Cochise'

Gary Cherone and Nuno Bettencourt of EXTREME joined Tom Morello (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, AUDIOSLAVE) on stage last night (Friday, June 2) at the Best Of Blues And Rock festival 2023 at Ibirapuera Park in São Paulo, Brazil to perform the AUDIOSLAVE classic "Cochise". Video of the performance can be seen below. (Thanks to Igor Miranda.)

EXTREME and Morello both played at the tenth edition of Best Of Blues And Rock, which was launched by Dançar Marketing in 2013.

In a pre-show press conference, Morello stated about Bettencourt: "He's been a huge influence. Combining funky music with heavy music and then musicianship with abandon are things that have been involved in this band and I think in Nuno's playing from the very start."

Nuno said in part about Tom: "It's funny because I heard RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, we heard RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, for the first time, we loved it so much that we hated them. We have this saying that Jimmy Page — so I thought — and I said this to Jimmy Page, I thought Jimmy Page wrote all the great rock and roll riffs and threw the rest of us the scraps, the bones. And that was until I heard RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE. Every riff was monstrous; it was everything. And the fact that they had a rapper took it to a whole other level of genre and changed the game."

EXTREME's performance took place exactly one month after Bettencourt sustained a leg injury of some kind while taking part in a basketball game aboard the Monsters Of Rock cruise. In a June 2 post on his social media, Nuno revealed that he worked for a month "with an incredible physical therapist to get ready" for the São Paulo show but that he "had a strange setback" during his 23-hour travel day to Brazil. He added that he "had to bring in reinforcements to do the show", including getting what appeared to be cortisone injections, as evidenced in the video that accompanied his post.

Bettencourt wrote: "Apologies to fans today for witnessing the not so physical perfomance you are used to getting from me for 35 years. Wish I was 100 percent… But I'm here and ready to rock."

AUDIOSLAVE featured Morello alongside his RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE bandmates Tim Commerford (bass) and Brad Wilk (drums),plus SOUNDGARDEN singer Chris Cornell.

AUDIOSLAVE came together in 2001 following the then-dissolution of both SOUNDGARDEN and RAGE, releasing three studio albums and a historic concert set recorded in Cuba before Cornell exited in 2007, ending the band.

AUDIOSLAVE performed together for the first time in over a decade in January 2017, reuniting at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles as part of the Anti-Inaugural Ball, a star-studded concert protesting the swearing-in of Donald Trump as the nation's 45th president. The band played three of its best-known songs: "Cochise", "Like A Stone" and "Show Me How To Live".

Cornell was found dead in his hotel room after performing a show with SOUNDGARDEN in Detroit on May 17, 2017. Officials later confirmed he had hanged himself.