Watch: TOMMY LEE Pulls Out His 'Wiener' Onstage During MÖTLEY CRÜE's Concert In Los Angeles

At MÖTLEY CRÜE's hometown concert in Los Angeles on Saturday (August 27),drummer Tommy Lee once again addressed a recent controversy about a nude selfie he posted.

In a video posted on the rocker's verified Instagram account, he is seen talking to the audience at the band's show at SoFi Stadium during "The Stadium Tour". Prior to launching into the CRÜE's classic ballad "Home Sweet Home", he told the crowd: "Some of you might've heard this before, but a couple of weeks ago we had a break on this tour and I went to some fuckin' island in Bora Bora and I got fuckin' loose, drunk as fuck, fuckin' wobbler. I fuckin' fell the fuck off. So what happened is I got all drunk, took a bunch of pictures of my dick, tossed them up on Instagram. And so I figured they took them down from Instagram, and you guys wanna see my wiener? You guys wanna see the shit? Is that a yeah? All right, let's go. Let me show you my fuckin' weiner. You ready? There it is," he added as he pulled out a live Dachshund from his pants. Dachshund are sometimes called wiener dogs because their long bodies resemble hotdogs.

Lee then on to encourage his male concert goers to expose themselves but got no takers.

"I guess the boys are a little shy, huh, fellas?" he joked.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's tour, also featuring co-headliners DEF LEPPARD, along with POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS, kicked off on June 16 in Atlanta, Georgia and played on July 17 in Denver before the trek resumed with August 5 and 6 shows at Fenway Park in Boston.

Lee shared the full-frontal selfie on August 11, with the caption "Ooooopppsss". Within hours, Instagram and Facebook took it down for violating nudity rules.

Lee's graphic image, which showed the heavily tattooed musician naked while sitting on the edge of a tub, was up for at least four hours, which was described by one Twitter user as "an insane amount of time." This has led to an outcry against social media companies for applying what critics say is a double standard in platform guidelines that favor cisgender men.

According to CNN, one user commented that Lee's penis picture "was on Instagram for 5+ hours before being pulled yet queer artists get banned all the time for art that doesn't even show genitalia."

"Girls can't post photos with cleavage on Instagram without it being taken down but Tommy Lee can post THAT. Nah," another wrote.

Another person said: "@instagram literally has the clearest double standard among their community guidelines."

Many of the 59-year-old drummer's 1.5 million Instagram followers called Lee out for sharing the image in the comments of the controversial post.

"Instagram guidelines said idgaf today," one user wrote.

"So we just gon pretend nothing happened huh," added a second user.

"following tommy lee on nstagram is interesting enough but i- sigh. That was traumatizing. How is it still up," wrote a Twitter user who posted a meme of a person washing their eyes out with bleach.

"So Tommy Lee can post a picture of his penis on @instagram that's still up three hours later but a picture of my curvy booty in a thong bikini gets taken down? Cool, cool," tweeted journalist Lola Méndez. She also compared seeing Tommy's picture on social media to getting an unsolicited picture of a penis.

Before the photo was removed, Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, commented on the picture with "OH MY GOD," and the dating app Grindr responded with, "Wrong app, babe".

Instagram explicitly states that it does not allow nude photos.

"This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks," it says on its web site. "It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos in the context of breastfeeding, birth giving and after-birth moments, health-related situations or an act of protest are allowed."

Lee's penis was featured in a sex tape he made with then-wife Pamela Anderson during their 1998 honeymoon. The video ended up finding its way online after being stolen from their home by an electrician. According to Marie Claire, Pamela later sued the distribution company, but ended up settling, and the tape continued to be available online as a result. The tape reportedly made $77 million in less than 12 months.

The scandal was the focus of Hulu's "Pam & Tommy" series, which was released in February. In an episode of the series, actor Sebastian Stan, who played Lee, has a pep talk with his animated penis.

Show creator Robert Siegel later explained to Variety that he adapted the conversation from Lee's 2005 memoir, "Tommyland", adding, "There was gentle pushback, because you've got to push back a little when a talking penis is presented to you. But Hulu was extremely supportive."

Lee's penis was ranked at number eight on Gawker's list of "20 Famous Big D**ks," behind Wilt Chamberlain's.