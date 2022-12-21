Watch Unboxing Video For SLASH's 'The Collection' Book

GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash has created "The Collection: Slash", a premium, hardcover coffee-table photo book where he tells the story behind the instruments he has used throughout his storied music career, on countless hit records, and on stages worldwide in front of millions. Due to arrive in January 2023, "The Collection: Slash" custom edition is available for pre-order in the U.S. via Gibson.com.

Few artists have had as profound an impact on modern music as the rock icon Slash. From GUNS N' ROSES to SLASH'S SNAKEPIT and VELVET REVOLVER to his latest collaborations with SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS, Slash brings his inimitable style and swagger to each project and continues to influence countless guitarists and musicians across generations and genres worldwide. In "The Collection: Slash", the guitarist draws new insights into the stories behind the music through exclusive interviews with Mark Agnesi (director of brand experience at Gibson). At over 300 pages in length, "The Collection: Slash" is lavishly illustrated, a rare and collectible book with numerous photos of the guitarist and his impressive guitar collection, shot by the Gibson team and legendary rock photographer Ross Halfin, whose relationship with Slash extends back to an early GUNS N' ROSES portrait session from 1986. Written and edited by Gibson editor-in-chief Chris Vinnicombe, "The Collection: Slash" is a must-have for both Slash fans, as well as anyone who admires fine and rare guitars.

Only the highly collectible custom edition of "The Collection: Slash" is hand-signed by Slash and limited to 500 copies worldwide. The custom edition measures 297 x 420 mm (11.69 x 16.54") and comes inside a deluxe clamshell protective box with premium case candy inside the package including an Axe Heaven Appetite Les Paul miniature guitar, an exclusive Slash bandana, a guitar pick tin with Dunlop guitar picks, a cover poster, four guitar art prints, and a certificate of authenticity.

"It's been a blast working with Gibson to create a platform for me to talk about my favorite thing, guitars," says Slash. "This book is a great exposé of all the great guitars I've collected over many years."

"Launching Gibson Publishing in partnership with Slash for our debut book 'The Collection: Slash' marks an important milestone for all of us at Gibson Brands," says Cesar Gueikian, brand president of Gibson Brands. "We continue to leverage our iconic past and lean into the future creating more opportunities for music fans around the world to experience original storytelling. With Gibson TV, Gibson Records and now Gibson Publishing, we are organically growing our own media platform that continues to create compelling original content. I am proud of what our media team led by Beth Heidt, Mark Agnesi, Todd Harapiak, Lee Bartram, and Chris Vinnicombe have accomplished together with the extended team. And I am grateful to Slash and his team's partnership for our debut publication."

The stunning "The Collection: Slash" is the first official book release for Gibson Publishing which marks the next major step in the evolution of Gibson Brands' media platform which promotes music experiences to fans worldwide. As with the recently launched music label Gibson Records — which released SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS' acclaimed new album titled "4" this year — the first project for Gibson Publishing is this premium book with Gibson global brand ambassador and rock legend Slash. Gibson Publishing is committed to sustainable and environmentally conscious publishing and uses FSC-certified and recycled materials wherever possible.