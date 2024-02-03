Watch: WHITESNAKE, ZEBRA, VIXEN, Ex-MEGADETH And SLAUGHTER Members Perform At 2024 'Ronnie Montrose Remembered'

Iconic American rock guitarist Ronnie Montrose was saluted by a stellar lineup of rock musicians whose careers were influenced by the legendary and powerful MONTROSE music at "Ronnie Montrose Remembered" on Friday, January 26 at the Grand Theater in Anaheim, California. This celebratory concert, highlighting Montrose's career, featured his greatest hits from early MONTROSE, Edgar Winter, VAN MORRISON, GAMMA and more.

Among the all-star performers who took part in the event were David Ellefson (MEGADETH),Keith St. John (MONTROSE, BURNING RAIN, KINGDOM COME),Matt Starr (ACE FREHLEY, MR. BIG),Randy Jackson (ZEBRA),Dave Amato (REO SPEEDWAGON),Lorraine Lewis (VIXEN),Joel Hoekstra (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, WHITESNAKE) and Blas Elias (SLAUGHTER).

The lineup was fronted by event producer St. John, who currently performs at the award-winning "Raiding The Rock Vault" in Las Vegas and recently finished a United Kingdom tour, featuring many MONTROSE hits. St. John shared the stage with Ronnie Montrose for the last 13 years of his life. The band was on top of the charts in the 1970s when Sammy Hagar was vocalist, with tunes like "Rock Candy", "Bad Motor Scooter" and "Rock The Nation". When St. John teamed up with MONTROSE, they continued to entertain until right before his death, filling clubs and performing at festivals around the world. St. John wrote many unreleased tunes with MONTROSE, many performed at concerts throughout the years.

Although it's been eight years since Montrose passed, after a long battle with cancer, his contribution to rock music in the early 1970s was the rock 'n' roll Bible for many of the up-and-coming great American rock guitarists and continues to be so. You can't turn on classic radio without hearing his hits every day.

When the event's performers were first announced last month, St. John said: "I want to give those who appreciate Ronnie the chance to get together in a loving dynamic concert setting where we can all really dig in and enjoy each other through the commonality of Ronnie's music. Our past memorial concerts have been the highlight of many folks NAMM experience, seeing so many top-billed musicians on stage playing and singing songs which shaped their youth."

One of the event's previously featured guitar players, Tracii Guns of L.A GUNS, said this about Montrose: "I grew up listening to Ronnie from a very young age, and I honestly would like to say that in all sincerity the MONTROSE song 'Rock Candy' is approximately one third of my entire style of guitar playing. The very first time I saw him play was on the 'Midnight Special' TV show back in the early '70s. The band's raw energy blew me away. Getting to play that song with Keith St. John, who nails it with an energy magically capturing the vibe created it with in the '70s, was a total thrill and my dream come true as a guitar player."

Montrose's death was ruled a suicide. The 64-year-old had suffered from clinical depression for much of his life. He had been battling prostate cancer and "personal demons," according to Montrose's booking agent Jim Douglas.