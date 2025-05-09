Watch: WOLFGANG VAN HALEN's MAMMOTH Plays Six-Song Acoustic Set At Kansas City Distillery

Wolfgang Van Halen's MAMMOTH (formerly known as MAMMOTH WVH) played a six-song acoustic set on May 6 at the J. Rieger & Co. distillery in Kansas City, Missouri. Fan-filmed video of the entire performance can be seen below. (Note: After each song, the YouTube player automatically jumps to the next song in the playlist.)

Featured songs:

01. Another Celebration At The End Of The World

02. Epiphany

03. Think It Over

04. Distance

05. The End

06. Don't Back Down

Earlier in the month, MAMMOTH released a new single,

"The End". The track, which was crafted by Van Halen and longtime collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette, is available via all digital service providers.

To coincide with the single release, Wolfgang and MAMMOTH released a music video for "The End". Wolfgang teamed up with legendary director Robert Rodriguez to do a modern-day interpretation of Rodriguez's 1996 hit film "From Dusk Till Dawn". The video tells the story of a rock band that is booked to play a show at a dive bar and given an ominous warning from the club owner portrayed by Danny Trejo. MAMMOTH decides they know better, and things quickly turn dire for the band before a surprising revelation during the final moments tie the complete video lore from the band together. Friends of MAMMOTH, including Slash, Myles Kennedy and Wolfgang's mother Valerie Bertinelli, all show up throughout the short film. Horror effects icon Greg Nicotero offered his talents to the video to create zombies, werewolves, and vampires that bring a deadly end to the attendees of the show.

With a short run of May dates creating excitement for a MAMMOTH tour, the band has also announced an autumn headline run across the USA. "The End" tour kicks off on October 31 for five weeks. Longtime friend Myles Kennedy will be the special guest.

U.K. fans will be able to see Wolfgang Van Halen as part of the lineup at BLACK SABBATH's special "Back To The Beginning" final concert on Saturday, July 5 at Birmingham's Villa Park.

MAMMOTH's second album, "Mammoth II", was released in August 2023 via BMG. The 10-track record was recorded at the legendary 5150 studio and was produced by Wolfgang's friend and collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

MAMMOTH's touring lineup features Wolfgang on guitar and lead vocals, Frank Sidoris (SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS) on guitar, Jon Jourdan on guitar and vocals, Garrett Whitlock (TREMONTI) on drums, and Ronnie Ficarro on bass.

Since the release of MAMMOTH's debut album in 2021, the band has headlined shows in North America, played arena gigs with ALTER BRIDGE and stadium concerts with both GUNS N' ROSES and METALLICA.

In November 2020, Wolfgang confirmed that he asked his father for permission to use the MAMMOTH band name for his solo project. MAMMOTH is a nod to family history — Eddie Van Halen and Alex Van Halen's band was called MAMMOTH when singer David Lee Roth first joined it in 1974.