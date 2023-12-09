Watch: ZAKK SABBATH Performs BLACK SABBATH Classics In Pomona During 'Tour Forever / Forever Tour'

ZAKK SABBATH, the BLACK SABBATH cover band featuring guitarist/vocalist Zakk Wylde (BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, OZZY OSBOURNE, PANTERA),bassist John "JD" DeServio (BLACK LABEL SOCIETY) and drummer Joey Castillo (DANZIG, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE),performed at The Glass House in Pomona, California on Wednesday, December 6. Fan-filmed video of the entire concert can be seen below (courtesy of the Live Rock Music Concerts YouTube channel).

The setlist was as follows:

01. Supernaut

02. Snowblind

03. Lord Of This World

04. Under The Sun

05. Tomorrow's Dream

06. Wicked World

07. Fairies Wear Boots

08. Into The Void

09. Children Of The Grave

10. A National Acrobat

11. Hand Of Doom

12. Behind The Wall Of Sleep

13. N.I.B.

14. War Pigs

ZAKK SABBATH will release a new double album, "Doomed Forever Forever Doomed", on March 1, 2024. The set will contain ZAKK SABBATH's brilliant takes on the Birmingham Four's classic heavy metal masterpieces "Paranoid" (1970) and "Master Of Reality" (1971).

"Doomed Forever Forever Doomed" was recorded at the Black Vatican and Clear Lake Audio studios and was produced by Wylde, with engineering by Jay Ruston and Adam Fuller. Responsible for the artwork layout was Łukasz Jaszak.

"Doomed Forever Forever Doomed" track listing:

Doomed Forever

01. War Pigs

02. Paranoid

03. Planet Caravan

04. Iron Man

05. Electric Funeral

06. Hand Of Doom

07. Rat Salad

08. Fairies Wear Boots

Forever Doomed

01. Sweet Leaf

02. After Forever

03. Embryo

04. Children Of The Grave

05. Orchid

06. Lord Of This World

07. Solitude

08. Into The Void

"Doomed Forever Forever Doomed" is available as a 2CD digisleeve and as a gatefold 2LP on transparent red vinyl, on transparent purple vinyl, on black vinyl, and on tape cassette.

ZAKK SABBATH's "Tour Forever / Forever Tour" launched on December 5 in Sacramento, California and will end on January 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Support on the trek is coming from THE NATIVE HOWL.

ZAKK SABBATH has been playing sporadic shows since 2014 with its take on the Birmingham four's early songs.

Zakk told Rolling Stone about performing SABBATH's classic material: "Going back to high-school keg parties, we'd be playing songs by RUSH, SABBATH, [Jimi] Hendrix, whatever [in a cover band], and one person would sing the RUSH stuff, someone could do THE DOORS, and I'd end up doing the SABBATH or Ozzy stuff. It's hilarious to me, because we were 17 years old playing keg parties at a friend's house and now I'm [56] years old and I'm still playing 'N.I.B.' and SABBATH songs at keg parties, except there's a couple more people."

In September 2020, ZAKK SABBATH released its spectacular tribute to the Birmingham four, a faithful yet supercharged rendition of BLACK SABBATH's first album, via Magnetic Eye Records.

Exactly 50 years later after the release of the original album, ZAKK SABBATH celebrated the first chapter in the SABBATH catalog with a reverently rendered tribute, simply titled "Vertigo". Faithfully recorded in the spirit of the original, live in the studio and with a film crew documenting the process, the session culminated in a new version of a landmark album that celebrates the greatest heavy metal band of all time and the record that started it all.

"We recorded a live EP and were wondering what we could do next as a cover band, so the 50th album anniversary came just at the right time", explained Blasko regarding ZAKK SABBATH's decision to go studio. "Compared to 'Paranoid', which is almost like a best-of record, the bulk of the material on 'Black Sabbath' is deep-cut, really experimental stuff that was never thoroughly explored, so that was a challenge, not to forget that we wanted to meet our own high standards."

Describing the DIY process as "very productive," the three respectfully added their own flair to make for a slightly different flavor, also revisiting various live renditions and "extending a solo here or slowing things down because that's what they tended to do on stage."